Playing time breakdown: Offensive playmakers returning mark 2020 roster

Clemson will again be stacked with talent on offense in 2020 -- and this group even a little more seasoned in the skill positions. Dabo Swinney's Tigers currently have 32 eligible to return who averaged double-digit snaps per game in 2019, with some player(s) likely still set to enter the transfer portal. Twenty-five out of the 37 total from offense (13) and defense (12) in the national championship who saw action can return, led by Trevor Lawrence (842 total 2019 snaps), Jackson Carman (798), James Skalski (699), Derion Kendrick (689), Justyn Ross (587) and Travis Etienne (579). Clemson is currently set to bring back 96.3 percent of its 2019 rushing yards, 86.6 percent of the passing yards and 64.9 percent of the receiving yards. Noting the title game, Braden Galloway again led the tight end group in snaps (32) and posted a career-high 60 receiving yards on two catches. Clemson's DB-heavy scheme provided the biggest differences from the Ohio State win, with Denzel Johnson going from four snaps to 79 and Fiesta Bowl MVP Chad Smith going from 63 plays to three. Johnson tallied a season-high eight tackles in the LSU game. With Xavier Thomas suspended for one quarter, KJ Henry played a season-best 32 snaps with two stops.

Clemson snaps breakdown: National championship (+ 2020 outlook)

(Players with eligibility left and still on roster in bold; players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense (19)

Quarterback (1): Trevor Lawrence 70 (842).

Running Back (2): Travis Etienne 63 (579), Lyn-J Dixon 7 (283).

Wide Receiver (6): Justyn Ross 63 (587), Amari Rodgers 57 (454), Tee Higgins% 53 (550), Joseph Ngata 20 (305), Diondre Overton 16 (426), Frank Ladson Jr. 9 (254).

Tight end (4): Braden Galloway 32 (65), JC Chalk 21 (466), Davis Allen 6 (256), Luke Price 3 (203).

Offensive Line (6): Tremayne Anchrum 70 (842), Jackson Carman 70 (798), Sean Pollard 70 (726), Gage Cervenka 65 (768), John Simpson 62 (725), Matt Bockhorst 13 (421).

Defense (18)

Defensive End (5): Justin Foster 53 (492), Xavier Thomas 40 (435), Logan Rudolph 39 (406), K.J. Henry 32 (350), Justin Mascoll 3 (244).

Defensive Tackle (3): Tyler Davis 58 (541), Jordan Williams 30 (297), Ruke Orhorhoro 1 (84).

Linebacker (4): Isaiah Simmons 84 (818), James Skalski^ 54 (699), Jake Venables 30 (217), Chad Smith 3 (583).

DB (CB/S/NB - 6): A.J. Terrell 84 (785), Derion Kendrick 84 (689), Tanner Muse 84 (669), K’Von Wallace 84 (698), Nolan Turner 81 (538), Denzel Johnson 79 (328).

Special teams-only: LB Baylon Spector (284), OT Jordan McFadden (235), WR Cornell Powell (208), CB Mario Goodrich (205), LB Mike Jones Jr. (181), WR Will Swinney (146), CB Sheridan Jones (140), DT Darnell Jefferies (118), DB Lannden Zanders (112), RB Darien Rencher (66), DB Jalyn Phillips (47).

Did not play: DT Nyles Pinckney% (370), G/C Cade Stewart (335), QB Chase Brice (210), OT Chandler Reeves& (204), OL Will Putnam (192), WR T.J. Chase (177), S Joseph Charleston (94), DT Xavier Kelly (87), RB Chez Mellusi (81), DB LeAnthony Williams (78), RB Michel Dukes (65), CB Andrew Booth Jr. (65), LB Kane Patterson (64), TE Jaelyn Lay (46), QB Taisun Phommachanh (43), OL Mason Trotter (46), OL Hunter Rayburn (40), OL Kaleb Boateng (18), CB Brian Dawkins Jr.& (13), QB Ben Batson (11), LB Keith Maguire (9), LB LaVonta Bentley (10), DL Etinosa Reuben (9), DT Tayquon Johsnon (7), DE Greg Williams (4), DB Ray Thornton III (3), WR Brannon Spector (3).

True freshmen participation* (tracking for 4-game redshirt rule): DT Tyler Davis (4+), CB Andrew Booth (4+), WR Joseph Ngata (4+), WR Frank Ladson Jr. (4+), TE Davis Allen (4+), LB Kane Patterson (4+), CB Sheridan Jones (4+), RB Chez Mellusi (4+), S Lannden Zanders (4+), DB Jalyn Phillips (4+), S Joseph Charleston (4+), RB Michel Dukes (4+), OL Will Putnam (4+), DL Ruke Orhorhoro (4+), OL Mason Trotter (4), OL Hunter Rayburn (4), OL Kaleb Boateng (4), LB LaVonta Bentley (4), DB Ray Thornton (4), DE Greg Williams (4), TE Jaelyn Lay (4), LB Keith Maguire (4), DT Tayquon Johnson (3), DL Etinosa Reuben (3), QB Taisun Phommachanh (3), WR Brannon Spector (3), P Aidan Swanson (3), LB Bryton Constantin% (0).

* Scholarship

% Injured

^ Ejected early after targeting flag

& Was honored with graduates on senior day

