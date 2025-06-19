Running back dismissed from football team

A Clemson team spokesperson said, "Clemson has made the decision to dismiss Marquise Henderson from its program. We wish him the best as he moves forward."

Henderson, 18, battled injuries this spring and leaves Clemson after just one semester. Henderson played running back and wide receiver at nearby Belton-Honea Path and set the school’s all-time rushing record, averaging 11 yards per carry.

Henderson had just under 8,000 career all-purpose yards in four seasons. Henderson (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) ranked as the No. 4 player in the state of South Carolina and the No. 182 recruit nationally per the 247Sports Composite. He signed with Clemson as an “athlete” but had started out practicing with the offense.