Tigers land 4-star ACC transfer pitcher Abby Dunning

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson softball went back into the transfer portal for some help in the circle. Boston College graduate transfer and right-handed pitcher Abby Dunning announced a commitment to Clemson on Sunday. She is rated as a 4-star transfer by Softball America. Dunning was regarded as a Top 30 pitcher in college softball going into the 2025 campaign but was limited to only five games due to an early-season injury. Dunning put together a strong junior season with a 2.46 ERA, six shutouts, four saves and 172 strikeouts to 95 walks. She pitched a complete-game shutout in a start at Clemson with seven strikeouts. She had a 3.70 ERA the year prior with 14 complete games, two saves and 147 strikeouts to 103 walks. Dunning joins 4-star infield transfer Kiley Channell (FAU) in Clemson transfer portal addition announcements this week. ABBY WITH 3⃣ UP 3⃣ DOWN!!



Dunning has five strikeouts on the night going into the fifth! pic.twitter.com/Y8BckN90EF — BC Softball 🥎 (@BC_Softball) March 29, 2024 Dunning BC bio (pre-2025) AS A SENIOR (2025) Named to the College Sports Evaluators Preseason Top-50 Pitchers list, coming in at No. 30. AS A JUNIOR (2024) Appeared in 33 games, making 28 starts… went 14-14 on the season while holding opponents to a .207 batting average… recorded 172 strikeouts, which ranked third in the ACC… Gave up 65 earned runs for a 2.46 earned run average, the ninth-best in the ACC… Had a season high 12 strikeouts vs. FGCU… Named to the All-ACC Third Team, as well as the NFCA Mid-Atlantic All-Region Second Team... All ACC Tournament Team. AS A SOPHOMORE (2023) Appeared in 33 games with 22 starts ... Finished with a 13-11 record ... Had 158 innings pitched with a 3.70 ERA and 147 strikeouts... Pitched 15 complete games... Held opponents to a .219 batting average... Had a season-high 11 strikeouts in win over Merrimack... Pitched her first career no hitter in first start of the season against Illinois State. AS A FRESHMAN (2022) Appeared in 22 games with 7 starts … Finished the season with a 3-6 record … Threw 59.2 innings with a 5.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts … Twirled 2 complete games … Held opponents to a .256 batting average … Struck out eight batters in a game twice, once against LIU in her first career start on February 11th, and again on March 6th against Villanova. Coach K on Abby: Abby is one of the top pitchers in the country. I (virtually) watched her strike out 18 batters in a game this summer, against a formidable opponent too. She is a hard throwing righty with the ability to move the ball around the zone and has worked really hard to develop a change." BEFORE BC Was a four year starting pitcher for Marist High School... Pitched the Redhawks to the 2021 Illinois High School Association 4A title and a #5 overall ranking in the country from MaxPreps Softball... Helped Marist to a fourth place finish in the 2019 state championship...Helped her team to Regionals and ESCC Championships in '18, '19, and '21... Was named Gatorade Softball Player of the Year in Illinois in 2021... Was named USA Today Softball Player of the Year In Illinois in 2021... ExtraInnings Softball and MaxPreps Softball All-American... Holds the record for career strikeouts at Marist with 640... Holds the record for single season strikeouts at Marist with 338... holds both the career (1.03) and single season (0.259) records for ERA... Holds the record for most wins in a single season at Marist with 28... Played for Illinois Chill Gold 18u travel team... Was ranked 48th overall in the Class of 2021 by ExtraInningsSoftball. PERSONAL Daughter of Tim and Gina Dunning... two siblings; Andrea and Ashley... Majoring in Communications with a minor in Management and Leadership... Recipient of The Jasminski Flynn Fund Scholar. Former Boston College P Abby Dunning is transferring to Clemson.



In four years at BC, Dunning posted a 3.11 career ERA with 31 wins, a .222 opponent's batting average, and 387 strikeouts in 412 innings of work. pic.twitter.com/c4fA2b0Qsh — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 15, 2025 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Dunning (@abbydunning4)

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!