Former Clemson pitcher commits to SEC school

|
Former Clemson pitcher Ethan Darden commits to Texas A&M
One of Clemson's former pitchers has found his next destination.
Ethan Darden, who posted a 4-2 W-L record with a 6.09 ERA during the 2024-25 season, has transferred to Texas A&M. This is the second Tiger transfer to move to the SEC, with Tristan Bissetta joining Ole Miss. "A little change of scenery," Darden said on X." A little change of scenery #GigEm pic.twitter.com/5SwDT6whPP
Ethan Darden, who posted a 4-2 W-L record with a 6.09 ERA during the 2024-25 season, has transferred to Texas A&M.
This is the second Tiger transfer to move to the SEC, with Tristan Bissetta joining Ole Miss.
"A little change of scenery," Darden said on X."
A little change of scenery #GigEm pic.twitter.com/5SwDT6whPP— Ethan Darden (@EthanDarden3) June 18, 2025
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!