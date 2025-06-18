sports_baseball
One of Clemson's former pitchers has found his next destination with Ethan Darden bound for Texas A&M.
One of Clemson's former pitchers has found his next destination with Ethan Darden bound for Texas A&M.

Former Clemson pitcher Ethan Darden commits to Texas A&M
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago

One of Clemson's former pitchers has found his next destination.

Ethan Darden, who posted a 4-2 W-L record with a 6.09 ERA during the 2024-25 season, has transferred to Texas A&M.

This is the second Tiger transfer to move to the SEC, with Tristan Bissetta joining Ole Miss.

"A little change of scenery," Darden said on X."

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Former Clemson pitcher commits to SEC school
Former Clemson pitcher commits to SEC school
Standout 2028 legacy defender on his love for Clemson, working with Ben Boulware
Standout 2028 legacy defender on his love for Clemson, working with Ben Boulware
ESPN analyst has Cade Klubnik leading a No. 1-ranked Clemson team
ESPN analyst has Cade Klubnik leading a No. 1-ranked Clemson team
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week