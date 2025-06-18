Former Clemson player commits to traditional baseball power in transfer portal

Wentworth announced a commitment to Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

"Looking forward to the next chapter…. Couldn’t be more EXCITED… GO POKES... STILLY HERE WE COME!!!" Wentworth posted.

Wentworth's dad Kevin was a three-time All-American and national champion golfer at Oklahoma State.

The younger Wentworth started in right field down the stretch and finished hitting .220 with seven RBIs, eight walks and three doubles with 17 strikeouts.

On the mound, the left-hander made 11 appearances with nine innings pitched, an 8.00 ERA and eight strikeouts to five walks.

Oklahoma State has made 20 CWS appearances but not since 2016.

Before Clemson: No. 151 player and No. 27 outfielder in the nation by Perfect Game … No. 410 prospect for the 2024 draft by Perfect Game … No. 21 player and No. 4 outfielder in California by Perfect Game … three-sport (football, basketball, baseball player-of-the-year as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior … member of the state championship team as a junior … first-team all-state in football and basketball, as he scored over 1,000 career points on the hardwood … lettered four times in baseball, four times in football and four times in basketball at Central Catholic High School, where he was coached by Danny Ayala.