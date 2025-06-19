What Dre Quinn's commitment means for Clemson

Clemson's recruiting wins continue. 2026 four-star defensive end Dre Quinn of Buford (GA) has committed to Clemson, making it 19 pledges for the 2026 class. The Tigers continue to solidify their standing as one of the best classes in the country, and this pledge adds to that momentum. Earlier in June, it was all about Matt Luke's prowess on the trail, beating out Michigan and Penn State for two elite prospects on the offensive line. Leo Delaney and Carter Scruggs were more than just massive gets for the Tigers. They were statements. We've written extensively about the star power Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have continued to reclaim on a national stage, with the on-field product set to explode this fall. In the background, this has culminated in a recruiting class that has served as a reminder of what made 2025 a bug, not a feature. When it came to Penn State and Michigan, you were beating a recent national champion and a program currently carrying its own version of momentum similar to Clemson. Dre Quinn's pledge is no different. Everything is bigger in Texas, and that program's overwhelming stature in today's landscape carries significant weight as a brand and a player in the NIL landscape. Not only does it bode well for the optics, but the Tigers are getting a serious talent in Quinn. The now Buford native is an incredible athlete who played on the interior and edge during his junior season. His length, paired with a quick burst off the line, made stopping him more of a rarity than anything else. Back when Quinn suited up for Greater Atlanta Christian, the defense only sent three rushers consistently, knowing that the four-star talent was capable of creating enough chaos on his own. This has been Chris Rumph's guy for quite some time, and a relationship that has been growing for months. Georgia was seemingly in the picture until it wasn't. Texas held all the cards after an impressive official visit. In the end, the Tigers had the ace in the deck and once again found themselves capitalizing at the most significant moments. Certainly, Clemson isn't done here, and more moves are forthcoming. It’s been a sensational June for Clemson recruiting.



The Tigers have picked up four major commitments as this class shapes up:



4 ⭐️ OT Carter Scruggs

4 ⭐️ OL Leo Delaney

4 ⭐️ DE Dre Quinn

3 ⭐️ DE JR Hardrick



Clemson may not be done yet. 👀 — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) June 19, 2025

