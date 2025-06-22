Clemson's chances in landing top FL DB, looking ahead to busy recruiting slate

If you drive past campus, you've likely seen tower cranes, often piercing through the clouds depending on the day. A new foundation is being established, with new structures being constructed across Clemson's campus. In a way, Swinney's staff has been doing the same thing, towering over most of the country's competition as the Tigers' recruiting foundation rebuilds its pillars to a top 10 recruiting class. Anywhere you look, Clemson rests comfortably within that specific range, and decision day approaches for several of Swinney's top targets. Starting on Monday with First Academy's Danny Odem, and stretching into July with five-star prospects Tyler Atkinson and Bryce Perry-Wright, the heat will be on for the Tigers to seal the deal on some of these coveted prospects. Granted, not every prospect will fall into Clemson's hands, but there's a good idea that these next few weeks will be mostly successful. The first decision that will kick off this stretch is four-star defensive back Odem of Orlando (FL), The First Academy. Odem is considered one of the top corners in Florida, and his official visit schedule has reflected the class of suitors that have clamored for his services. Clemson got the first look back in late May, but based on conversations we've had, that could be to the Tigers' detriment. His final trip was to Nebraska on June 20, and our sources relayed that Oklahoma and Ohio State were the leaders of the clubhouse before that trip. Depending on how his trip with Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers went, it's likely Clemson is on the outside looking in. Current Tiger pledge Chancellor Barclay has been consistently recruiting the highly touted defender, but his efforts may not be enough to sway his teammate. Odem is set to announce his college choice on June 23. Tiger fans won't have to wait long for the next coveted target to make a decision, with four-star running back Jae Lamar of Moultrie (GA) Colquitt County, with his decision coming on June 25. This recruitment feels like a three-team race between Clemson, Georgia, and Miami. Lamar, who practically grew up in Georgia's backyard, visited the campus on June 20 for his final official visit. Before Georgia logged an official visit, it felt like the race came down to Miami and Clemson, but it will depend on how sentimental a pull Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs hold as his decision day rapidly approaches. Pair those two decisions with the looming choices of Keshawn Stancil later in June and Perry-Wright on July 4, and the pieces of the puzzle will become much clearer. Official visits will soon wrap up, and a lengthy dead period in recruiting will ensue. These decisions cast that dead period as much more active, as Clemson's 2026 foundation very well could add more pieces soon.

