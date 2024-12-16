Clemson at Texas Playoff depth charts look

The 12-seed Tigers (10-3) take on the 5-seed Texas Longhorns (11-2) in Austin for a 4 p.m. Playoff first round game on Saturday (TNT/MAX).

Clemson's updated depth chart reflected a loss of Jay Haynes due to injury, which Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney will update later on Monday, with Keith Adams Jr., Jarvis Green and David Eziomume all listed as co-backups to Phil Mafah at running back and Haynes no longer listed.

Haynes was second in RB carries with 43 for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Adams Jr. has 27 carries for 111 yards and one score. The next RB is Green with eight carries for 46 yards.

After his key kick return in the ACC Championship win, Adam Randall takes Haynes' place on kick returns.

See how the teams compare below: