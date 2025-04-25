Former Clemson DB gets selected in NFL Draft

Andrew Mukuba, who played for both Clemson and Texas in his college career, has been selected 64th overall in the NFL draft second round to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mukuba spent three seasons with the Tigers before transferring to Texas, helping the Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Here's Clemson's bio on Mukuba:

Credited with 149 tackles (4.5 for loss), a sack, 20 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 1,734 snaps over 35 games (31 starts) from 2021-23 ... Texas native who made an immediate impact in 2021, earning Freshman All-American honors from nearly every outlet in 2021 ... that year, he became the first true freshman defensive back to start a season opener for Clemson since the NCAA instituted permanent freshman eligibility in 1972 ... started more games (10) in the defensive backfield in 2021 than any Clemson true freshman in the modern era.