Clemson senior named national pitcher of the week

Clemson senior Brooke McCubbin named national pitcher of the week

CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior Brooke McCubbin was selected as the Wilson/NFCA Pitcher of the Week and the ACC Pitcher of the Week for games played April 22-27, the NFCA and conference office announced Tuesday. This is the fourth weekly conference honor for the Tigers during the 2025 campaign and the first NFCA weekly award for Clemson since 2023. The awards are also McCubbin’s first weekly honors of her career. The right-handed pitcher garnered the honors after posting a 0.00 ERA through her three appearances last week. She allowed only five hits in 12 innings of work and limited opponents to a .128 average at the plate. In her first appearance of the week, McCubbin strung together four innings of relief against then top-ranked Tennessee to earn Clemson’s highest win in program history. She entered in the sixth inning and allowed only two hits by the Lady Vols to claim the 4-3 extra-inning win. She earned her second win of the week on Saturday evening against ACC-foe Georgia Tech when she pitched the first four-innings in a dominant 19-0 win against the Yellow Jackets to secure the series victory. Her final win in the circle last week came off four innings of relief in the series finale against Georgia Tech. She allowed only one hit in the Tigers’ comeback victory to seal the series sweep. This season, McCubbin holds a 2.75 ERA with 13 victories with two solo shutouts and three combined. She also has three saves in 109.1 innings of work with 71 strikeouts. The Tigers concluded the regular season last weekend with their series against the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. Clemson now awaits their seeding for the ACC Championships that are held in Brighton, Mass., May 7-10.