Clemson LB selected in 2025 NFL Draft

The Bengals have selected LB Barrett Carter with the 119th overall pick within the fourth round, making him the first Tiger off the board.

Carter finished the 2024-25 season with 82 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in 14 games in his senior campaign.

He joins former Tigers Tee Higgins and Myles Murphy in Cincinnati.

This is what Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden had to say about the selection:

“He’s a guy we had high regard for, a guy we graded higher than the current round," Golden said. "He gives us four down value, special teams, a team captain, a green dot, and just a family-oriented guy. He’s just an impressive human being and will have an immediate impact for us.”

“Barrett had great recommendations and was selected captain by his peers. He was clearly pre-snap in charge of that defense. All of those things are important.”

Dabo Swinney had this to say about Carter being drafted to the Bengals:

“Barrett Carter, he is the epitome of a Clemson Man, first of all," Swinney said. "He’s a team captain, he’s a graduate. He is a Swiss army knife. He can really do a lot of things as a football player. I think he has multi-position value, is certainly a core special teams guy right out of the gate, and an incredible personality for the locker room. He’s a guy that just brightens every room that he walks into. And I have zero doubt that he’s going to have a heck of a rookie year.”

Here is Clemson's full bio on Carter:

Two-time All-America selection credited by the coaching staff with 254 tackles (31.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, 24 pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 2,482 career snaps over 52 games (40 starts) from 2021-24 ... two-time All-ACC honoree, joining Stephone Anthony, Ben Boulware, Kendall Joseph and James Skalski to become the fifth linebacker to earn multiple all-conference selections in Dabo Swinney's head coaching tenure ... versatile defender called by Swinney as "one of the best pure football players I've had in 20 years" ... at the conclusion of his career, his 2,482 career snaps were the most by a Clemson linebacker on record, surpassing Kendall Joseph's 2,410 from 2015-18 ... in 2024, became the seventh player in school history to be named as a finalist for the Butkus Award ... frequent community servant whose combination of on-field performance and community engagement resulted in a quarterfinalist selection for the Lott IMPACT Trophy in 2023 and being named a semifinalist for the award in 2024 ... in 2022, joined Butkus Award winners Nakobe Dean and Isaiah Simmons among recent Power Five players to post at least 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, multiple interceptions and multiple forced fumbles in a single season ... was the only player in the nation during his four-year career (2021-24) to record at least 30 tackles for loss, at least 20 pass breakups and three or more interceptions.

NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah on Clemson LB Barrett Carter:



"Speed, speed...did I mention speed? That's his game."



Carter is the first Tiger off the board today, going into the fourth round. — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) April 26, 2025