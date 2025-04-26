Clemson RB Phil Mafah gets selected in 2025 NFL Draft

A third Tiger makes it off the board. Phil Mafah was selected 239th overall in the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys, joining Barrett Carter and R.J. Mickens as the current former Tigers chosen in this year's draft. Mafah totaled 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season with Clemson, setting a career-high in rushing yards in 14 games. Here is Dabo Swinney's reaction to Mafah being drafted to the Cowboys: “Phil Mafah was one of our captains, and he’s a guy who has gotten better and better every single year and really became just a dominant player for us. I mean, he was a 1,000-yard rusher. He’s a team guy. He’s a very soft-spoken young man with one of the sweetest spirits you’ll ever encounter, but, man, is he a physical, violent football player. He’s 230-plus pounds, but he’s light on his feet. He’s got great vision. I think he can be a three-down player. He can be effective in the passing game as well. I think his best football is still ahead of him. He’s got a lot of tread left on his tires, but the thing that I would say about him is his toughness. I mean, this is a guy that has played hurt, and, you know, he’s just a guy that’s always available, and that’s hard to find when it comes to that running back position. He’s a guy that everybody in the organization is going to absolutely love from the first time they meet him, and then just getting to do life with him every day. He’s just a special person, and I think they’re getting a real stud in Phil Mafah.” Here is his full bio at Clemson: Punishing running back recorded 561 rushing attempts for 2,887 yards and 28 touchdowns as well as 58 receptions for 309 yards in 1,687 career snaps over 50 games (21 starts) from 2021-24 ... also went 1-for-2 passing for 19 yards in his career ... finished career ranked ninth in Clemson history in career rushing yards (2,887) and tied for 10th in career rushing touchdowns (28) ... combined with Will Shipley in 2023 to form only the seventh Clemson running back duo to each eclipse 750 rushing yards in a single season since 1948, Clemson’s first pair of backs to do so since “Thunder and Lightning” James Davis and C.J. Spiller in 2007 ... recorded one of the most memorable bowl game performances in school history, recording a Clemson-bowl-record four rushing touchdowns in the 2023 Gator Bowl against Kentucky including three fourth-quarter scores in a comeback victory.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!