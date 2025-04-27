Hunter Renfrow making NFL comeback with new team

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Hunter Renfrow is officially back in the NFL, and he won't be far away from Clemson fans. Renfrow is signing with the Carolina Panthers, the team announced. Renfrow had reports of meeting with Carolina and his old team Las Vegas as well in the comeback process this offseason. Those same Raiders cut Renfrow last March after his playing around injury with 25 catches for 255 yards and no touchdowns in 2023. He did not sign anywhere for the 2024 campaign. After a fifth-round selection in 2019, his best season with the Raiders came in 2021 when he earned Pro Bowl honors with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. After that big 2021 season, Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million extension with $21 million in guaranteed money. He finished his Clemson career with 186 receptions for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2,408 snaps over 55 games (47 starts). He set Clemson records for starts by a receiver (47) and consecutive games with a reception (43). Renfrow was the Burlsworth Trophy winner as college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. He was a two-time national champion, including catching the game-winning score with seconds left in the 2016 season's win over Alabama. Comeback: Former #Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow is signing with the #Panthers, making his return to the NFL after a year away, per me and @TomPelissero.



The ex-Pro Bowler and Clemson star joins his hometown team, as Carolina adds post-Draft. Deal done by @mgcsports. pic.twitter.com/fqIPl6cmPG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2025 Let's add Hunter Renfrow back to this Raiders offense and see what happenspic.twitter.com/oq9uQzC5bL — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 28, 2025

