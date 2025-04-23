Clemson guard finds transfer landing spot

|
Clemson guard Jake Heidbreder finds transfer landing spot
Former Clemson guard Jake Heidbreder is headed back to the Mountain West.
Heidbreder is transferring to Fresno State. The former Air Force transfer played in 32 games this season after redshirting last year. He averaged 14 minutes per game with 4.1 points and a 37.3% 3-point rate. He has a 38.8% career 3-point rate but connected on just two tries in 12 attempts over the postseason. Clemson G Jake Heidbreder has committed to Fresno State, @EthanCoury of @EZSportsGroup tells TPR!
