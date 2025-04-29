Former Clemson DB happy to have 'full circle' moment with Tiger teammates in NFL

Former Clemson DB Andrew Mukuba happy to have 'full circle' moment with Tiger teammates in NFL

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

In January 2021, Andrew Mukuba, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Will Shipley enrolled mid-year at Clemson in time for spring practice. A little over four years later, they will head into an NFL training camp together with the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL draft second-round pick, by way of two shades of orange in college, is happy to reunite with his former teammates at the next level. "They were two who reached out to me as well," Mukuba said in a news conference over the weekend. "Those are the guys I came in my freshman year with at Clemson. Trotter was my roommate in fact when I got there. It’s kinda cool for everything to go full circle and be on the same defense with Trotter and the same team with Will Shipley. It’s amazing to have guys I already know to help and guide me when I’m here to get everything figured out." In Texas' run to the Playoff quarterfinals, Mukuba matched his ACC defensive rookie of the year numbers at Clemson with seven pass breakups but posted a career-best five interceptions additionally. He returned to his hometown with the transfer after some ups and downs over three seasons with the Tigers. "Playing this last year at Texas was an honor and a blessing to be honest with you," Mukuba said after the draft. "I grew up in Austin, Texas, and growing up in Austin, Texas, all you know is Hook’Em your whole life. Being able to do that at the highest level in one of the best conferences in college – it definitely was amazing." Mukuba reiterated that he had to move on from Clemson to get to where he wanted to be. "I wasn’t putting myself in position to be successful. I’m a guy who is very, very self-aware and I know what I had to do. I knew exactly what situation I wanted to be in to succeed," he said. "I feel like I learned a lot at both places and I feel like I’m still learning at this point…I’ve got a lot out of the DCs I’ve played for." He heads to a city familiar with safeties having Clemson ties, most recently with K'Von Wallace, but most famously with Hall of Famer and nine-time All-Pro Brian Dawkins. "They love Brian Dawkins in Clemson," Mukuba said. "He always comes by a lot. Had a few good conversations with him…He’s good people. I know they love him here." With Georgia and Alabama pipelines already established, the Eagles might be building another one with former Clemson guys... pic.twitter.com/8TcM4anKdu — Inside The Iggles (@InsideIggles) April 27, 2025

