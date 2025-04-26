Former Clemson QB signs with Chargers

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is NFL-bound, signing as an undrafted free agent to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Uiagalelei spent three seasons with the Tigers before transferring to Oregon State and Florida State.

Here is Clemson's bio on Uiagalelei:

Completed 515-of-861 passes (59.8 percent) for 5,681 yards with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 1,913 snaps over 36 games (28 starts) for the Tigers from 2020-22 … also recorded 275 career carries for 913 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground and caught one six-yard pass … went 22-6 as a starter, matching 1981 national championship quarterback Homer Jordan for the seventh-most career wins by a Clemson starting quarterback … departed Clemson ranked in the Top 10 in career pass attempts (861, fifth), completions (515, sixth), passing touchdowns (36, seventh), rushing touchdowns by a quarterback since 1953 (15, tied for seventh) and passing yards (5,681, eighth) … two-time All-ACC Academic Team selection.