sports_football
DJ Uiagalelei looks to start a pro career.
DJ Uiagalelei looks to start a pro career.

Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei signs with Chargers
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

It didn't take long for the Chargers to sign a free agent moments after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is NFL-bound, signing as an undrafted free agent to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Uiagalelei spent three seasons with the Tigers before transferring to Oregon State and Florida State.

Here is Clemson's bio on Uiagalelei:

Completed 515-of-861 passes (59.8 percent) for 5,681 yards with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 1,913 snaps over 36 games (28 starts) for the Tigers from 2020-22 … also recorded 275 career carries for 913 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground and caught one six-yard pass … went 22-6 as a starter, matching 1981 national championship quarterback Homer Jordan for the seventh-most career wins by a Clemson starting quarterback … departed Clemson ranked in the Top 10 in career pass attempts (861, fifth), completions (515, sixth), passing touchdowns (36, seventh), rushing touchdowns by a quarterback since 1953 (15, tied for seventh) and passing yards (5,681, eighth) … two-time All-ACC Academic Team selection.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson TE signs with Kansas City Chiefs
Clemson TE signs with Kansas City Chiefs
WATCH: Dabo Swinney leads the Bananas down the Hill
WATCH: Dabo Swinney leads the Bananas down the Hill
Former Clemson QB signs with Chargers
Former Clemson QB signs with Chargers
Post your comments!
Read all 14 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts