Clemson TE signs with Kansas City Chiefs

Heading to KC now, Briningstool caught 49 passes for 530 yards and seven touchdowns for Clemson during the 2024-25 season. (Photo: Vasha Hunt / Imagn Images)
Clemson TE Jake Briningstool signs with Kansas City Chiefs
Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

Clemson's first post-draft signing has one former Tiger off the board.

Tight end Jake Briningstool is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs, pairing Briningstool with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes

Briningstool caught 49 passes for 530 yards and seven touchdowns for Clemson during the 2024-25 season.

Here is Briningstool's full Clemson bio:

Exited Clemson as its all-time leader in career receptions by a tight end (127), breaking Jordan Leggett's mark in 2024 ... two-time All-ACC honoree who joined Jim Riggs, Bennie Cunningham, Dwayne Allen and Jordan Leggett as the fifth Clemson tight end to earn multiple All-ACC selections ... caught 127 career passes for 1,380 yards and 17 touchdowns in 1,982 offensive snaps over 48 career games (26 starts) from 2021-24 ... his 50 receptions in his junior season in 2023 tied the Clemson single-season school record for a tight end ... finished second in school history in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards ... his 126 receiving yards in a record-setting night at Miami in 2023 were the most by a Clemson tight end in a single game in school history, and his nine receptions in the 2023 Gator Bowl tied the Clemson single-game record for receptions by a tight end ... finished career tied for the seventh-most receptions by a tight end in ACC history ... his three career 100-yard receiving games were a Clemson tight end record.

