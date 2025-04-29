DeAndre Hopkins, Tim Bourret make latest Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame class

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Athletics and the Block C Club announced today the 2025 class for the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame, recognizing a decorated group of former student-athletes, coaches, and administrators for their profound impact on the University and their respective sports. The distinguished 2025 class features All-Americans, national champions, professional standouts, and pioneers who have left a lasting legacy at Clemson and beyond. The Class of 2025 includes DeAndre Hopkins (Football), Chester McGlockton (Football), Dov Kremer (Cross Country), Oswald Drawdy (Men’s Golf), Donnie Heckel (Wrestling), Stewart Ralph (Track and Field), Sophie Woorons (Women’s Tennis), Jennifer Mihalik (Women’s Swimming), Natoya Goule (Women’s Track), and longtime administrator and broadcaster Tim Bourret. The class will be honored and inducted in conjunction with Clemson Football’s Nov. 8 contest against Florida State. Class of 2025 Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame OSWALD DRAWDY, Men’s Golf (1986-90) Three-time Academic Scholar recipient from College Golf Foundation, one of just two three-time selections in Clemson history All-ACC in 1988 and 1990 Starter on three top-20 Clemson teams, including the1989 team that finished third in the nation. Honorable mention All-American in 1988 and 1989, he was a third-team selection in 1990. One of four golfers in Clemson history to be an honorable mention All-American and an Academic Scholar from the College Golf Foundation 12th in Clemson history in career top 10 finishes with 18 Had 97 rounds at 75 or better - 15th in program history NATOYA GOULE, Women’s Track (2013-15) Competed one season at Clemson, becoming the National Champion in the 800 meters at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championship meet with a time of 2:01.64, then an all-time NCAA Indoor meet record and ACC record. It was her third career national championship, she had won two at LSU before transferring to Clemson to follow current Clemson coach Mark Elliott. Helped Clemson to a sweep of the ACC Outdoor and Indoor Championships in 2015. Two-time individual ACC Champion (2015 4x400m Indoors & 2015 800m Outdoors) Led Clemson to a 12th-place finish at the NCAA Indoor meet of 2015. ACC Indoor Track Athlete of the Year in 2015. Competed for Jamaica in the Olympics in 2016, 2020 and 2024. DONNIE HECKEL, Wrestling (1987-91) ACC Wrestler of The Year in 1991 Two-Time All-America, 1989 and 1991 ACC Champion in 1988 and 1991 at the 118-pound weight class Four-Time Participant in the NCAA Tournament Three-time team MVP ACC Runner-up in 1989 and 1990 in the 118-pound class Reached the Final eight at the NCAA Tournament in 1989 Finished his career with 101 wins, the fourth most by a Tiger wrestler DeANDRE HOPKINS, Football (2010-12) Finished his 39-game Clemson career with 206 receptions (fourth in Clemson history) for 3,020 yards (second in Clemson history) and 27 touchdowns (tied for most in Clemson history). Had 82 receptions for 1,405 yards and an ACC-record 18 touchdown receptions in 2012, earning him First Team All-ACC honors, a second-team All-America nod by Athlon, CBS Sports, Lindy’s, Phil Steele and Scout.com, and a third-team All-America selection by the Associated Press. One of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award in 2012. Had 12 career 100-yard receiving games, still second in Clemson history. In 2011, helped lead Clemson to its first ACC Championship since 1991 First-round selection of the Houston Texans in 2013, he was named to the NFL All-Rookie team in 2014. Five-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection; leads the NFL in receptions since he entered the NFL in 2013. Ranked among the top 100 players in the NFL seven times, including No. 8 rankings in 2020 and 2021. Led the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2017 with 13. Ranks 16th in NFL history in receptions with 984. Has 12,965 yards to rank 21st and his 83 receiving touchdowns rank 26th. DOV KREMER, Cross Country (1987-89) 1988 ACC Cross Country Champion All-ACC Cross Country 1987, 1988, 1989 All-District Cross Country 1987, 1988 All-American Cross Country 1987, 1988 Helped Clemson to two ACC Championships in Cross Country Ranks third on the Clemson all-time list in the 5000m indoors 1988 ACC Champion - 1500m outdoors CHESTER McGLOCKTON, Football (1988-91) Inducted into the State of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011, South Carolina Football Hall of Fame in 2021 and North Carolina Football Hall of Fame in 2025. Led the ACC in sacks as a freshman with seven, even though he was not a starter. Had a sack, caused fumble, and recovery for a touchdown to clinch the Gator Bowl win over West Virginia in 1989. Finished his career with 151 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, eight caused fumbles and three recovered fumbles. His eight caused fumbles are third in Clemson history. First-team All-ACC in 1991 when he had 62 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks. First-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Raiders in 1992, the No. 15 pick of the draft. Went on to become a four-time Pro-Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection JENNIFER MIHALIK, Women’s Swimming (1996-98) Honorable Mention All-American in 200 back in 1998 ACC Champion in 100 back (1999) and 200 back (1998 and 1999) Member of Clemson Academic Hall of Fame (1999) Graduated with a degree in Microbiology in only three years, registering a 3.89 GPA Member of ACC 50th Anniversary Team CoSIDA Academic All-American (1999) Olympic Trial Qualifier in 100 free, 100 back, and 200 back. Still ranks in Clemson’s All-time top ten in six events (50 free - 7th; 100 free - 6th; 200 free - 9th; 100 back - 3rd; 200 back - 2nd; 400 free relay - 3rd) Winner of Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship and NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship Helped Tigers to fourth ACC Title in 1997, placing second in the 200 back, second in the 100 back, 9th in the 50 free, and a member of 200, 400, and 800 free relays and 200 medley relay STEWART RALPH, Track and Field (1975-78) Was a three-time All-American in javelin and became the first African-American track athlete in Clemson history to earn All-America honors in 1976. Three-time ACC Champion - he won in 1975 as a freshman, 1976 and 1978. His throw of 81.2 meters in winning the ACC championship of 1976 was a career best and the second best in Clemson history at that weight category. Only Clemson track athlete to compete in the javelin at four different NCAA Championship meets (1975-78). Was the second Clemson track athlete in any event to be a three-time All-American. Three-time All-American in the javelin, one of two Clemson track athletes to do that in the javelin (Roger Collins). Finished third at NCAA meet in 1976 with a 73.6-meter throw. Finished third again in 1977 with a throw of 78.33 meters. The champion that year was just 0.38 meters longer. Finished career-best second place in 1978 at NCAA Championships with a throw of 80.26 meters. Also an AAU All-American in 1978 SOPHIE WOORONS, Women’s Tennis (1996) Played one season for the Tigers, earning ACC Player-of-the-Year honors. 1996 Singles and Doubles All-American 1996 ACC #1 Singles Flight Champion Finished the year ranked eighth in singles and doubles Became the second Tiger to advance to the NCAA Singles Tournament Final Four. TIM BOURRET (Sports Information Department, 1978-2018) Worked in the Clemson Sports Information office for 40 years, from 1978-1989 as assistant director under Bob Bradley, and from 1989 to July 2018 as director. Inducted into the College Sports Information Directors Hall of Fame in 2017. First football Sports Information Director nationally to be inducted the same academic year his team won the National Championship since 1968. Received Bobby Richardson Award from the state of South Carolina Hall of Fame in 2018. Received Lifetime Achievement Award from College Sports Information Directors Association in 2019 Clemson won “Super 11” Award from the Football Writers Association as one of the top 11 football SID offices in the nation five times under his leadership, and Clemson was one of three schools to be honored in five of the first nine years of the award. Edited over 100 Clemson Award-winning publications, including 37 that covered Clemson football. Served on the ACC 50-Year Anniversary Committee in 2002. A regional Chairman of the College Football Hall of Fame voting process. Served on ESPN Committee in conjunction with 150-year anniversary of college football. Has broadcast Clemson men’s basketball games for the last 45 seasons and has broadcast over 1200 Clemson games. He is the dean of broadcasters in any sport in the ACC. Also broadcast Clemson Football games for 10 years. Named Honorary Alumnus of Clemson University in 2007. Author of four books about Clemson football, including “The Vault” and “2016 National Champions.” Chairman of the Clemson Ring of Honor Committee since 1994.