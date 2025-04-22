Tiger pitching dooms the Dawgs in top ten matchup

CLEMSON – Clutch hits from Cam Cannarella, Dominic Listi and Collin Priest, a high-leverage hold from Reed Garris and a save from Lucas Mahlstedt added up to a big win over Georgia. No. 2 Clemson shut out No. 10 Georgia 3-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Tuesday night, the first time the Bulldogs have been held scoreless since March 31, 2024, against Tennessee. Priest, Listi, and Cannarella each drove in a run to back up the Clemson pitching staff, which received a big start from Talan Bell, two innings of relief from Garris, and a perfect ninth from Mahlstedt. Clemson is 4-1 against the SEC this season. The save is Mahlstedt’s 15th of the season, tying him with Nick Glaser (2000) for the most in a season in Clemson history. The Tigers improved to 36-7 overall while Georgia fell to 33-10. Jacob McGovern (3-0) picked up the win in relief. It didn’t take the Tigers long to dent the scoreboard. Listi was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first, but it looked like he might be stranded after the next two hitters made outs. Priest stepped in and continued his good work, smoking a ringing double down the line in left to score Listi for a 1-0 lead. However, the Tigers drew two walks and loaded the bases, but left all three runners on base. Clemson added another run in the second. Luke Gaffney walked and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Listi then drove 3-1 pitch into left-center for an RBI triple to make it 2-0. Bell did good work in his start, pitching 3 2/3 innings, giving up no runs on two hits while walking two and striking out five. Wentworth replaced McGovern in the sixth to get out of a jam, but he walked the leadoff batter on five pitches and a wild pitch moved the runner into scoring position. Head coach Erik Bakich didn’t waste any time, replacing Wentworth with Garris. Garris induced a roller to second that moved the runner to third. Garris looked the runner back to the bag on a bouncer back to the mound, and he got out of the jam with a bouncer to short to end the frame. Clemson added an insurance run in the seventh. Andrew Ciufo reached on a one-out infield single, and with two out the Bulldogs brought in lefty reliever Collin Caldwell to face Cam Cannarella. Cannarella laced the first pitch he saw into the left-centerfield gap and Ciufo raced around to score easily for a 3-0 lead. The Tigers return to ACC play Thursday night in Raleigh in the first game of a three-game series NC State. Clemson won’t return home until May 9th for the start of a three-game series against Duke. Clemson is on the road at NC State this weekend, at Florida State next weekend, and at Coastal Carolina on May 6th. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

