What's next for Clemson following Dre Quinn's commitment?

The dust has settled on another significant commitment for Clemson. So, what's next? Dre Quinn's Thursday commitment marked another battle won for the Tigers, with the four-star edge rusher choosing Dabo Swinney's program over Texas. Yesterday, it was an additional sign that Clemson's national presence on the recruiting stage continues to return to form. Taking a look at the broader picture for what's next, Clemson finds itself in several battles, with one concluding on Friday night. Five-star safety Joey O'Brien of La Salle College will choose between Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Penn State on his Instagram live around 7:15 EST. This feels like one Clemson is trailing for, with the Fighting Irish being the last program to see him. Having already held significant momentum entering the summer, this might be one the Tigers lose out on. Still, this recruiting class is in a good spot at safety, with O'Brien potentially being icing on the cake to a formidable duo of Kaden Gebhardt and Kentavion Anderson. Moving down to the front seven, the Tigers need several additions to round out this class, and those may come soon in the coming weeks. Four-star DL Keshawn Stancil of Clayton (NC) is taking his official visit to North Carolina State this weekend, and is fresh off his own personal outing with the Tigers on June 13. Stancil was a late offer in the spring, but he has always held an incredibly favorable view of the Tigers, enough to consider them a finalist without an official offer. Like Clemson, the Wolfpack is also the beneficiary of a late entry into the game, and is in the honeymoon period, along with the Tigers, of being new players on the scene. This is a two-team battle, but it feels like momentum is in Clemson's favor. Then, there are the big fish in the proverbial pond. Buford five-star Bryce Perry-Wright concludes his official visit tour with Texas A&M this weekend, and soon, one of the best players in the country will make his college choice on July 4th. Perry-Wright relayed to TigerNet his massive impressions with Clemson after his official visit, and the feeling is that the Tigers were the team to beat after getting one of the first looks in May. This is Clemson's battle to lose, and we will get our answer in a few weeks. Speaking of Texas, not too far down the road will be another high-priority target in Grayson, five-star Tyler Atkinson, who is visiting with the Longhorns this weekend. Clemson still feels like it is in this race, but the closed nature of his recruitment makes this one the most unpredictable. Another final piece of the Tigers' 2026 class, which has had its share of strange twists and turns, is the spot at running back. Clemson is in the mix for four-star tailback Jae Lamar, but a mix of strong players in his recruitment, like Georgia, casts this one as uncertain. Lamar is set to announce his commitment on June 25, but if he chooses a different route than the Tigers, there is a name to watch this summer. Three-star tailback J'Alan Terry recently camped at Clemson earlier in June, and Spiller has been in close contact with the Alabama speedster. There may be other names that emerge soon, but there are options that extend beyond Lamar, which can be quickly developed into contingency plans at the position.

