Tigers announce latest assistant coach addition to round out staff

Clemson, S.C. – Luke Wasson has been added to the Clemson gymnastics staff as an assistant coach, co-head coaches Justin Howell and Elisabeth Crandall-Howell announced on Tuesday. With the addition of Wasson, the announcement of Jessie McDonough last week, and the retention of Director of Gymnastics Operations Tommy Tsimbinos, the Howells have rounded out their staff. "With years of club and NCAA coaching experience, Luke brings a championship mindset, elite technical expertise, and an unwavering passion for the sport,” said Howell. “His energy is contagious and his commitment to a growth mindset inspires athletes to get better every day. We can’t wait to welcome Luke and his wife Stephanie to Tiger Town!” “Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside inspiring people and gain experiences that have shaped me into the coach I am today,” said Wasson. “I’m truly honored to join Justin, Liz, Jessie, and the remarkable young women of the Clemson Tigers Gymnastics Team. Clemson’s investment in its gymnastics program is unmatched, providing student-athletes with the resources and support needed to excel. My wife, Steph, and I are excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to get started. Go Tigers!” Wasson comes to Clemson after seven years at Ohio State, where he spent two years as the associate head coach (2022-24). Prior to his promotion to associate head coach, Wasson spent five years as an assistant coach for the Buckeyes (2017-22). During his time in Columbus, Wasson was the lead vault and floor coach, as well as the co-recruiting coordinator. In 2022, he led the Buckeyes to a No. 16 final ranking on floor, the team’s highest finish since 2018. On vault, he guided Elexis Edwards to a career-high 9.95 at NCAA Regionals to qualify for the NCAA Championship meet, where she finished 15th. “Clemson Gymnastics just took another step forward with the hire of Lucas,” said Ohio State’s Executive Associate AD and Gymnastics Sport Administrator Shaun Richard. “He’s a great technical coach who uses all of his experiences to make his athletes better both in and out of the gym. He brings lots of energy and excitement in all that he does and success seems to follow him wherever he goes.” Wasson has been the optional team director for Perfection Gymnastics School in West Chester, Ohio, since 2011. Prior to that, he served as optional/elite coach at Buckeye Gymnastics in Westerville, Ohio, for six years and competitive team director/head coach at Stars Gymnastics and Cheer in Dayton for three years. Wasson has successfully coached 20 athletes at the USAG National Training Center and coached 15 athletes on to the TOPS national team. He was integral in the early development of Nia Dennis, a former national team member, and coached Lexie Priessman at the 2014 U.S. Classic. Wasson holds a National Coach Certificate from USA Gymnastics University, which he received in 2013. He is also an Ohio State graduate, with a bachelor’s degree in sport industry. Welcome to Clemson, Coach Luke! Let’s get to work!



