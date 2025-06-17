Clemson UFL standout signing with NFL team, report says

sports_football
Goodrich tallied six pass breakups and forced three fumbles over seven games this season in Birmingham and now will get an NFL shot in Denver. (Photo: Emily Faith Morgan / Imagn Images)

Clemson UFL standout Mario Goodrich signing with NFL team, report says
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  7 hours ago

Former Clemson defensive back Mario Goodrich is getting another NFL shot.

Goodrich is signing with the Denver Broncos ahead of training camp next month, PFN's James Larsen reports. Goodrich was released earlier in the day by the Birmingham Stallions in order to be eligible to sign with an NFL team.

Goodrich tallied six pass breakups and forced three fumbles over seven games this season.

Goodrich was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles after signing there first as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He also spent a short time with the New York Giants.

Goodrich earned an All-America recognition and Cheez-It Bowl MVP honors in his 2021 Clemson season with 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

He totaled 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 1,116 snaps over 47 games at Clemson (16 starts).

