Right place, right time: How a Clemson running back landed his first movie role

Right place, right time: How Clemson RB Keith Adams Jr. landed his first movie role

Clemson fans know Keith Adams Jr. for plenty of things. They see his number as he takes his strides down The Hill on Saturdays. Fans watch as Adams makes tough blocks through the second level to open up chunk plays. He earns his nickname "hammerhead" as he plows through defenders for tough yardage. Beyond what's seen with his shoulder pads and helmet on, there's much more Adams believes he can be great at. In fact, that pursuit of greatness has always been with him, even from an early age. He always knew he wanted to be on the grandest stages of football, but he also had a talent for different theatrics. "So when I was in high school in Georgia, my junior year of high school, I would go to Alliance Theater in Atlanta after every football game, and I would take acting classes to help me," Adams told TigerNet. "We found these classes in the Alliance Theater. So I would go there every Saturday to just work on it, get better at it, be more comfortable around people." Adams' passions followed him to Clemson, where a unique opportunity presented itself. Sam Sokolow, a well-known producer and current Professor of Practice at Clemson University, began work on an idea that enabled students to participate in the process of creating a feature-length film through a unique course taught by professionals. Some members of the crew have worked on movies such as The Hunger Games and the Fast and Furious franchises. The film's screenplay, written by Julia Fowler, was tailored to reflect the eventual cast, and 'Student Film: The Movie' was born. For Adams, a chance meeting with Sokolow opened the door for the Tiger tailback to join the project. "He was at the facility, scouting out the football facility because he wanted to use some of the areas in the facility to shoot the movie," Adams said. "And I happened to be at the right place at the right time. I said, 'Hey,' he looked at me, and he said, 'You'd look great in my movie.'" Usually, Adams has a week to prepare for a big performance in front of the bright lights of Death Valley. This time, he had only hours before the audition for the movie was required. To further add to the pressure, Adams had a camera locked onto him at all times during the scenes, and he was paired with two additional actors. The trio had to improvise a scene about managing their mother's will, with the Clemson running back said that he had to fake crying to get through the scene. Certainly, his performance was sufficient, and he landed a part in Sokolow and Fowler's film, having been involved in the process throughout the entire summer. For Adams, he knows balancing a movie schedule and preparations for a massive opener against LSU isn't exactly easy, but he hopes his example inspires others like him to go out and pursue as many dreams as possible. "I think it's important always to follow your passions and what you are talented at," Adams said. "Obviously, I'm talented at football, but I'm also talented at making music and acting, and I don't want to limit myself to just one talent that I have. I want to be able to showcase all my talents. My mission here is to inspire the youth, and really anybody. Don't limit yourself to just one thing that you can do; do everything. And I want to be that example that it is possible to do multiple things and have multiple career paths." It will only be a matter of time until the stage is set for Clemson's primetime clash with LSU, with the bright lights of the season opener likely to have dramatic ramifications for the 2025 season. Unlike Adams' audition, this prep time will be much longer than just a few hours. Fans know Adams for plenty of things. When they look up his stats as his career grows, maybe soon enough, an extra click onto IMDb may also be worth checking into.

