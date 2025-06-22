4-star FL defender announces commitment date, time

|
4-star FL defender Danny Odem announces commitment date, time
|
Danny Odem - Cornerback
TigerNet:
(3.70)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Orlando, FL (The First Academy HS) Class: 2026
#35 CB, #81 FL
#246 Overall, #22 CB, #30 FL
One of the top DBs for the 2026 class is coming off the board.
ESPN:
Rivals:
24/7:
Four-star defensive back Danny Odem has announced he will make his college choice Monday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Odem will decide between Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. We wrote earlier today about Clemson's chances, with the Tigers likely on the outside looking in. Tomorrow 5pm!!👀👀@Royals__FB @CoachBroomfield @1NEStep_SP @Diondraecampbe2 pic.twitter.com/sq6tP4lbk6
Four-star defensive back Danny Odem has announced he will make his college choice Monday afternoon at 5:00 p.m.
Odem will decide between Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.
We wrote earlier today about Clemson's chances, with the Tigers likely on the outside looking in.
Tomorrow 5pm!!👀👀@Royals__FB @CoachBroomfield @1NEStep_SP @Diondraecampbe2 pic.twitter.com/sq6tP4lbk6— Danny Odem (@DannyOdem3) June 22, 2025
