4-star FL defender announces commitment date, time

One of the top DBs for the 2026 class is coming off the board. Four-star defensive back Danny Odem has announced he will make his college choice Monday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Odem will decide between Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. We wrote earlier today about Clemson's chances, with the Tigers likely on the outside looking in. Tomorrow 5pm!!👀👀@Royals__FB @CoachBroomfield @1NEStep_SP @Diondraecampbe2 pic.twitter.com/sq6tP4lbk6 — Danny Odem (@DannyOdem3) June 22, 2025

