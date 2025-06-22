4-star FL defender announces commitment date, time

Odem will decide between Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.
4-star FL defender Danny Odem announces commitment date, time
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago
Danny Odem - Cornerback
TigerNet: (3.70)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Orlando, FL (The First Academy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#27 CB, #61 FL
Rivals:
#35 CB, #81 FL
24/7:
#246 Overall, #22 CB, #30 FL

One of the top DBs for the 2026 class is coming off the board.

Four-star defensive back Danny Odem has announced he will make his college choice Monday afternoon at 5:00 p.m.

Odem will decide between Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

We wrote earlier today about Clemson's chances, with the Tigers likely on the outside looking in.

Top Clemson News of the Week