|
Playing time breakdown: Tigers rely on tight rotation in thriller win
|Thursday, January 2, 2020 8:54 PM- -
Clemson stuck to a tight rotation in a tight game from start-to-finish versus the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.
Four Clemson O-linemen -- Tremayne Anchrum, Jackson Carman, Sean Pollard and Gage Cervenka (68) -- and three Clemson defenders -- A.J. Terrell, Tanner Muse and Isaiah Simmons (89) -- played the maximum amount on their respective side for the Tigers. The O-line only featured one sub in all for just three plays with Matt Bockhorst in for John Simpson. A more DB-heavy package shows in the defensive subs with five true defensive backs logging at least 60 snaps (K’Von Wallace with 88, Derion Kendrick with 77 and Nolan Turner with 60 also) while there being quite a drop-off from freshman DT Tyler Davis (74) to the next on the interior (Jordan Williams, 37; Nyles Pinckney 9). Kendrick logged nine tackles and two pass breakups in his career-high for defensive snaps. Chad Smith well-earned his defensive MVP honor with 12 stops, 0.5 for loss, in 63 plays. Off from a full-season suspension, Braden Galloway returned to play a position-high 33 snaps, ahead of JC Chalk (30).
Four Clemson O-linemen -- Tremayne Anchrum, Jackson Carman, Sean Pollard and Gage Cervenka (68) -- and three Clemson defenders -- A.J. Terrell, Tanner Muse and Isaiah Simmons (89) -- played the maximum amount on their respective side for the Tigers. The O-line only featured one sub in all for just three plays with Matt Bockhorst in for John Simpson.
A more DB-heavy package shows in the defensive subs with five true defensive backs logging at least 60 snaps (K’Von Wallace with 88, Derion Kendrick with 77 and Nolan Turner with 60 also) while there being quite a drop-off from freshman DT Tyler Davis (74) to the next on the interior (Jordan Williams, 37; Nyles Pinckney 9).
Kendrick logged nine tackles and two pass breakups in his career-high for defensive snaps. Chad Smith well-earned his defensive MVP honor with 12 stops, 0.5 for loss, in 63 plays.
Off from a full-season suspension, Braden Galloway returned to play a position-high 33 snaps, ahead of JC Chalk (30).
With Tee Higgins sidelined early, Diondre Overton played a season-high 44 snaps, with two catches in four targets for 30 yards.
Clemson snaps breakdown: Ohio State
(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)
Offense (21)
Quarterback (2): Trevor Lawrence 66 (772), Chase Brice 1 (210).
Running Back (2): Travis Etienne 51 (516), Lyn-J Dixon 13 (276).
Wide Receiver (7): Justyn Ross% 60 (524), Amari Rodgers 56 (397), Diondre Overton 44 (410), Tee Higgins% 23 (497), Joseph Ngata 16 (285), Frank Ladson Jr. 1 (245), Cornell Powell 1 (208).
Tight end (4): Braden Galloway 33 (33), JC Chalk 30 (445), Davis Allen 3 (250), Luke Price 2 (200).
Offensive Line (6): Tremayne Anchrum 68 (772), Jackson Carman 68 (728), Gage Cervenka 68 (703), Sean Pollard 68 (656), John Simpson 65 (663), Matt Bockhorst 3 (408).
Defense (21)
Defensive End (5): Xavier Thomas 64 (395), Justin Foster 61 (439), Logan Rudolph 29 (367), K.J. Henry 21 (318), Justin Mascoll 3 (241).
Defensive Tackle (3): Tyler Davis 74 (483), Jordan Williams 37 (267), Nyles Pinckney 9 (370).
Linebacker (5): Isaiah Simmons 89 (734), James Skalski 81 (645), Chad Smith 63 (580), Baylon Spector 20 (284), Jake Venables 1 (187).
DB (CB/S/NB - 8): A.J. Terrell 89 (701), Tanner Muse 89 (585), K’Von Wallace 88 (614), Derion Kendrick 77 (605), Nolan Turner 60 (457), Mario Goodrich 12 (205), Denzel Johnson 4 (249), Joseph Charleston 2 (94).
Special teams-only: OT Jordan McFadden (235), LB Mike Jones Jr. (181), WR Will Swinney (146), DT Darnell Jefferies (118), DB Lannden Zanders (112), RB Darien Rencher (66), DB Jalyn Phillips (47).
Did not play: OG Cade Stewart (335), OT Chandler Reeves (204), OL Will Putnam (192), WR T.J. Chase 8 (177), CB Sheridan Jones (140), DT Xavier Kelly 1 (87), DL Ruke Orhorhoro (83), RB Chez Mellusi (81), DB LeAnthony Williams (78), RB Michel Dukes (65), CB Andrew Booth Jr. (65), LB Kane Patterson (64), TE Jaelyn Lay (46), QB Taisun Phommachanh (43), OL Mason Trotter (46), OL Hunter Rayburn (40), OL Kaleb Boateng (18), CB Brian Dawkins Jr. (13), QB Ben Batson (11), LB Keith Maguire (9), LB LaVonta Bentley (10), DL Etinosa Reuben (9), DB Ray Thornton III (3).
--
True freshmen participation* (tracking for 4-game redshirt rule): DT Tyler Davis (4+), CB Andrew Booth (4+), WR Joseph Ngata (4+), WR Frank Ladson Jr. (4+), TE Davis Allen (4+), LB Kane Patterson (4+), CB Sheridan Jones (4+), RB Chez Mellusi (4+), S Lannden Zanders (4+), DB Jalyn Phillips (4+), S Joseph Charleston (4+), RB Michel Dukes (4+), OL Will Putnam (4+), DL Ruke Orhorhoro (4+), OL Mason Trotter (4), OL Hunter Rayburn (4), OL Kaleb Boateng (4), LB LaVonta Bentley (4), DB Ray Thornton (4), DE Greg Williams (4), TE Jaelyn Lay (4), LB Keith Maguire (4), DT Tayquon Johnson (3), DL Etinosa Reuben (3), QB Taisun Phommachanh (3), WR Brannon Spector (3), P Aidan Swanson (3), LB Bryton Constantin% (0).
* Scholarship
% Injured.