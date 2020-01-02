Playing time breakdown: Tigers rely on tight rotation in thriller win

Four Clemson O-linemen -- Tremayne Anchrum, Jackson Carman, Sean Pollard and Gage Cervenka (68) -- and three Clemson defenders -- A.J. Terrell, Tanner Muse and Isaiah Simmons (89) -- played the maximum amount on their respective side for the Tigers. The O-line only featured one sub in all for just three plays with Matt Bockhorst in for John Simpson.

A more DB-heavy package shows in the defensive subs with five true defensive backs logging at least 60 snaps (K’Von Wallace with 88, Derion Kendrick with 77 and Nolan Turner with 60 also) while there being quite a drop-off from freshman DT Tyler Davis (74) to the next on the interior (Jordan Williams, 37; Nyles Pinckney 9).

Kendrick logged nine tackles and two pass breakups in his career-high for defensive snaps. Chad Smith well-earned his defensive MVP honor with 12 stops, 0.5 for loss, in 63 plays.

Off from a full-season suspension, Braden Galloway returned to play a position-high 33 snaps, ahead of JC Chalk (30).