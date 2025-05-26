Clemson's NCAA Tournament bracket announced

CLEMSON - Clemson (44-16) found out who will travel to Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend for the NCAA Baseball Regional with Monday's selection show. The Tigers were slotted as the No. 11 overall seed, hosting West Virginia, Kentucky and USC Upstate. They are paired with No. 6 national seed LSU for a potential super regional matchup. LSU faces Arkansas Little Rock, Rhode Island and Dallas Baptist. Clemson faces USC Upstate at 6 pm Friday (ACCN). Kentucky and West Virginia play at noon (ESPNU). The national seeding comes on the heels of winning three in a row in Durham's ACC Baseball Championship but getting drilled in the final by UNC, 14-4. Clemson entered the selection show with a No. 9 RPI and No. 16 strength of schedule. West Virginia rates next-best in the regional on RPI (28) after going 41-14 (19-9 in Big 12 play). Kentucky is 10 spots below after finishing 29-24 overall and 13-17 in SEC action. The Big South champs USC Upstate (87 RPI) went 36-23, winning 12-of-13 down the stretch and going 3-0 in the Big South tournament. Clemson topped the Spartans in their one meeting this season, 7-0, at Fluor Field on March 4, but Upstate did win at NC State in run-rule fashion later that month (15-5). West Virginia fell in the Big 12 tournament to a common opponent, 12-1, with Arizona. Kentucky lost four in a row to close the season, split a two-game series with Louisville, won 2-of-3 over South Carolina, and lost 2-of-3 to Georgia. The Tigers made a first Super Regional appearance since 2010 last season, falling in two games at home to Florida. Clemson seeks a first College World Series appearance since 2010. Clemson has hosted 19 regionals since 1980 and six of those since 2016. Before the CWS drought, Clemson had won nine consecutive NCAA Tournament home weekends (regional or super regional). Vanderbilt earned the top seed, followed by Texas, Arkansas and Auburn. UNC was No. 5. CLEMSON REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION All-session tickets for the Clemson Regional will go on sale to IPTAY members on Monday afternoon after the NCAA Selection Show. On Wednesday at 10 a.m., all-session tickets, if remaining, and single-session tickets will go on sale for all fans. Clemson University students receive free admission (standing-room-only ticket) to all Tiger games in the Clemson Regional by presenting their CUID at the student gate. Clemson’s regional field is revealed.



1. Clemson

2. West Virginia

3. Kentucky

4. USC Upstate



Here is the reaction: pic.twitter.com/qvVsh9IztW — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) May 26, 2025 Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!