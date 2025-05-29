Clemson gets first shot at final impression with dominant offensive line prospect

Clemson gets first shot at final impression with dominant OL prospect Carter Scruggs

Jake Pierce Contributor ·

One of the top offensive linemen in the 2026 class has a commitment date in mind, and Clemson will get the first shot at a final impression with the dominant four-star. Leesburg (VA) tackle Carter Scruggs has confirmed that he will be on campus this weekend as Clemson hosts their big official visit of the summer. Scruggs is down to Clemson, Michigan, Georgia, and Penn State, with all four contenders set to host the coveted offensive lineman leading up to a possible summer commitment. Offensive line coach Matt Luke and head coach Dabo Swinney have led the Clemson recruitment for Scruggs, with the staff emphasizing development and potential to see the field early. “I have a really good relationship with the whole staff, especially with coach Luke and coach Swinney,” Scruggs told TigerNet. “We are very consistently in communication. The message from them is that they can develop me the best out of all the schools, get a great education, and have the opportunity to compete and play early. They always make sure that I am a priority to them, as well.” Since picking up an offer from Clemson last year at the Dabo Swinney football camp, Scruggs has been on campus for a game day visit and the Elite Retreat. For Scruggs, the culture at Clemson continues to stand out. “I really like the culture that they have there, and with Matt Luke I can develop and have an elite culture,” Scruggs said. “I also really like the players and all of the coaches. I also have a lot of family that went there, so I grew up around Clemson.” As Scruggs looks to wrap up his recruitment, what will he be looking for on his final visits? And what could a potential date be for an announcement? “I’m looking for a place that will develop me on and off the field, education, and relationships with the coaching staff and players,” he said. “I plan on committing at the beginning or the end of July.” Scruggs is currently ranked as the No. 164 player in the nation and No. 7 player in Virginia by 247Sports. At 6-6, 295 pounds, Scruggs has put together a dominant junior season that led into a standout summer of camps, most recently taking home MVP honors at the Under Armour Next Camp in New Jersey.

