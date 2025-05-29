sports_football
Rece Davis sits down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Dabo Swinney and Bill Belichick.

WATCH: Bill Belichick and Dabo Swinney full podcast with ESPN's College GameDay
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago

Video description: Rece Davis sits down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Dabo Swinney and Bill Belichick. Together, they reflect on the evolving landscape of NCAA football, sharing insights into their coaching philosophies, key influences, and distinctive coaching styles. The conversation also highlights how both coaches are adapting to the ever-changing dynamics of the college football world.

Watch below:

