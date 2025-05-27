Looking at the top prospect for Dabo Swinney's high school camp

Official visits are just days away. The upcoming weekend is viewed as the culmination of years of work with specific prospects, with this weekend trip being the final look for players to determine if Clemson is the right fit for them. If that is the climax in Act Three of several highly touted players' recruitment, then Dabo Swinney's high school camp in June is the inciting incident that sets the story in motion. The camp was impactful enough for Clemson OL pledge Grant Wise to declare it the best camp he's ever been to on Twitter. The four-star Pace prospect will have a full-circle moment coming back to campus for official visits, now fully committed to the Tigers. Much like Wise's story, the scene for many players' recruitments will be set in early June, perhaps putting them on the radar for the first time. It also may be the final performance Swinney's staff needs to see before pulling the trigger. One prospect who fits that bill is 2027 four-star OT Carter Jones of Poquoson, VA, who has visited campus several times and, in speaking with TigerNet, is incredibly excited to return to Clemson. Jones recently took a spring visit in late March, and his impression of the program remains the same. He's raved about the intensity, particularly from Matt Luke, who believes his players feed off of that energy in a positive way. The four-star product has already received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, and other top programs. Clemson is likely to offer him once he arrives on campus, given the rising stock and familiarity between the two sides. Another highly touted four-star on the offensive side will also be in attendance, Peyton Houston of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy. Houston has lit up the national scene, most recently making his presence known at a Rivals camp in Dallas, where he was named the MVP at his position. He's also received offers from Georgia, Michigan, LSU, and other top programs. Clemson has had its eye on the four-star signal caller for quite some time, and this camp outing may be the moment Swinney throws the Tigers' hat into the ring for one of the nation's best quarterbacks. Another top candidate who may be walking away with an offer comes from the defensive side in three-star defensive back Akedran "AK" Crumel of Clayton, NC. Crumel was in attendance at Charlotte's Under Armour camp shortly after visiting Clemson in the spring, and his stock has continued to rise since then. Recently, the three-star corner has received offers from Wisconsin and Ohio State, and already holds a growing list with Florida State, Duke, Michigan State, and North Carolina extending offers to the rising junior. For many players, this camp will be an opportunity to get a first look at the Clemson staff. For some top players, however, they need no introduction as they step onto the campus grounds in June.

