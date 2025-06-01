sports_baseball
NCAA Regional Live: Clemson faces elimination in Sunday action
No. 11 national seed Clemson (45-17) has its season on the line starting with a noon matchup against regional 3-seed Kentucky (30-25).

Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago

No. 11 national seed Clemson (45-17) has its season on the line starting with a noon elimination bracket matchup against regional 3-seed Kentucky (30-25).

The Tigers have to win there and then a 6 p.m. scheduled rematch with West Virginia to force a winner-take-all with the Mountaineers for the regional on Monday (time to be announced).

Clemson is the designated visiting team in the matchup with Kentucky.

Game 5 Starting Pitchers – Kentucky RHP Nate Harris (4-2, 4.73 ERA) v. Clemson LHP Talan Bell (0-1, 3.98)

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Video Announcers – Lance Cormier, Eric Frede

Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

How we got here: Kentucky staved off elimination with a 7-3 win over USC Upstate Saturday afternoon. Clemson suffered a second blown save in as many days from Lucas Mahlstedt and then Mahlstedt took the loss this time after a four-run ninth from West Virginia. The Tigers loaded up the bases with two out in the bottom of the ninth but scratched across a lone run in the 9-6 defeat.

Regional schedule remaining

Game 6: West Virginia vs Game 5 Winner – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, June 2 (if necessary)

Game 7, if necessary – TBA

Follow live updates and join in on the action below:

Pitchfork1
14:43
Tennessee broke us
I think you’re right, I think I saw a 20-4 score early in the tournament
STAFF
14:37
Mid 6: Kentucky leads 14-3. 12 hits for the Wildcats to six for Clemson.
modarnel
14:23
There is no run rule in the postseason I don't believe, no telling how ugly this will get
STAFF
14:23
Through 4.5, UK leads 13-3.
rsw1916
14:19
Badkich better recruit a lot of top starting pitching. This is embarrassing. Doesn't matter what you do during the regular season if you don't have the starting pitching to win in the postseason. Too many hit batters, the infield throwing the ball all over the infield. Terrible!!
STAFF
14:14
B4: Listi drops the flyball in left field and UK scores another and puts a runner at 2B. 13-3 UK.
… it looks like our players have given up. A a player you play your hardest and give 100% effort until the end of the game, no matter the score.

I’m very surprised 😲
STAFF
14:11
B4: Kentucky welcomes Bailey with a two-run single. 12-3 UK.
STAFF
14:08
B4: BJ Bailey comes in with the bases loaded and one out.
Agreed. What a disgrace
If we get run ruled then fire the whole coaching staff
STAFF
14:01
B4: Sac fly RBI gets UK into double-digits. 10-3 'Cats.
STAFF
13:56
B4: Another UK RBI double makes it 9-3 Wildcats. No outs yet. Bakich headed out to the mound again for a fourth pitcher of the day, LHP Justin LeGuernic.
Run rule us and get it over with, geez
tigerdru93
13:52
On a positive note not too much longer till football season lol
STAFF
13:51
B4: Lawrence doubles to LF and gets the UK run back. 8-3 'Cats.
C_L_E_M_S_O_Ning…….again
STAFF
13:47
Mid 4: Cannarella frustrated after a check-swing strikeout. 7-3 UK.
STAFF
13:46
T4: Wild pitch brings a Clemson run and puts another in scoring position. 7-3 UK now.
STAFF
13:42
T4: Clemson has runners on the corners with one out and Kentucky has a meeting at the mound. No one warming up in the bullpen.
This performance is on the players, not coaching. The coaches can impact the game with certain decisions, but when it comes down to it, it’s the players that have to execute well to give them a chance in the game.

Still only the 3rd inning… now what are the PLAYERS going to do about it to give themselves a chance in the game?
STAFF
13:34
End 3: McGovern ends the inning with a strikeout. 7-2 Kentucky.
STAFF
13:34
B3: The second out finally comes on a caught stealing rundown.
STAFF
13:30
B3: Dvorsky exits without an out recorded and a runner on 1B. LHP Jacob McGovern coming in.
STAFF
13:29
B3: Kentucky two-run single and it's 7-2 UK. Still one out.
STAFF
13:27
B3: Passed ball scores another Wildcat and it's 5-2 UK, runners on the corners.
STAFF
13:22
Make that 56 pitches for Bell, and Bakich is taking him out. RHP Nathan Dvorsky coming in.
STAFF
13:21
B3: That call doesn't go Clemson's way either and UK has two in scoring position. Bell up to 50 pitches now.
STAFF
13:17
B3: UK single scores one and a review coming on a potential Wildcat out at 2B (called on the field that way). 4-2 Wildcats.
STAFF
13:13
B3: Umps review the hit by pitch call and it stands. UK has two on and one out.


STAFF
13:09
B3: Wild pitch scores Hage from 3B and moves UK's Bell to 2B. 3-2 Wildcats.
STAFF
13:06
B3: Kentucky's Cole Hage has made it to 3B with one out by way of an errant throw from Ciufo (who tried to make a web gem of all web gems) and then a failed pickoff attempt.
STAFF
12:59
Mid 3: Purify's leadoff single is spoiled with three straight Tiger outs. 2-all your score.
STAFF
12:48
End 2: Bell caps a good bounce-back inning with his first strikeout. 2-all the score.
STAFF
12:43
Mid 2: Tigers leave one stranded. 2-all your score still.
SocMan2®
12:37
A group of young men, coaches, parents, alums and fans on each side convinced their team is more talented, moral, hard working, and deserving than the other team. Human nature. The norm. Nothing wrong with that. Go Tigers!
STAFF
12:36
The more you look at that play, if they're calling that it went out of play, UK should've had runners on 2B and 3B and not both Wildcats scoring.
STAFF
12:35
https://x.com/UKBaseball/status/1929214926465143195?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
STAFF
12:32
E1: A combo of throwing errors on a single to left field scores two to tie things up. Throw home hit off the first runner who scored and brought another Wildcat with him as the ball went toward the Clemson dugout.
STAFF
12:27
Jimmy Belanger out for his first visit of the day.
STAFF
12:26
B1: UK has its first baserunner by way of a full-count hit batter with two out and Bell hits the next one to put two on now.
74TIGER
12:26
We were lucky to get by Upstate actually. I'd love to see us get hot and win the regional. Some pitching is going to need to step up for us and hitters are going have to lay off swinging at stuff in the dirt
STAFF
12:22
Bell on Bell action here. Tyler Bell is back in the UK lineup after not starting Saturday after a bad foul ball off his knee in the opening at-bat Friday.
STAFF
12:16
Mid 1: 2-0 Clemson.
STAFF
12:15
T1: Priest's RBI grounder makes it 2-0 Tigers.
STAFF
12:15
Wild pitch brings Purify home and moves the other two Tigers up. 1-0 Clemson.
STAFF
12:13
UK's Harris loads the bases with one out. He had last pitched on May 15, giving up 5 ER in 4 innings to Vandy.
STAFF
12:12
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1929209273055097073
