NCAA Regional Live: Clemson faces elimination in Sunday action

No. 11 national seed Clemson (45-17) has its season on the line starting with a noon elimination bracket matchup against regional 3-seed Kentucky (30-25). The Tigers have to win there and then a 6 p.m. scheduled rematch with West Virginia to force a winner-take-all with the Mountaineers for the regional on Monday (time to be announced). Clemson is the designated visiting team in the matchup with Kentucky. Game 5 Starting Pitchers – Kentucky RHP Nate Harris (4-2, 4.73 ERA) v. Clemson LHP Talan Bell (0-1, 3.98) Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ Video Announcers – Lance Cormier, Eric Frede Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com How we got here: Kentucky staved off elimination with a 7-3 win over USC Upstate Saturday afternoon. Clemson suffered a second blown save in as many days from Lucas Mahlstedt and then Mahlstedt took the loss this time after a four-run ninth from West Virginia. The Tigers loaded up the bases with two out in the bottom of the ninth but scratched across a lone run in the 9-6 defeat. Regional schedule remaining Game 6: West Virginia vs Game 5 Winner – 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 2 (if necessary) Game 7, if necessary – TBA Follow live updates and join in on the action below:

Pitchfork1 14:43 Tennessee broke us

Questionall1212 14:39 I think you’re right, I think I saw a 20-4 score early in the tournament

STAFF 14:37 BrandonRink® Mid 6: Kentucky leads 14-3. 12 hits for the Wildcats to six for Clemson.

modarnel 14:23 There is no run rule in the postseason I don't believe, no telling how ugly this will get

STAFF 14:23 BrandonRink® Through 4.5, UK leads 13-3.

rsw1916 14:19 Badkich better recruit a lot of top starting pitching. This is embarrassing. Doesn't matter what you do during the regular season if you don't have the starting pitching to win in the postseason. Too many hit batters, the infield throwing the ball all over the infield. Terrible!!

STAFF 14:14 BrandonRink® B4: Listi drops the flyball in left field and UK scores another and puts a runner at 2B. 13-3 UK.

PAWsitively AllIn 14:13 … it looks like our players have given up. A a player you play your hardest and give 100% effort until the end of the game, no matter the score.



I’m very surprised 😲

STAFF 14:11 BrandonRink® B4: Kentucky welcomes Bailey with a two-run single. 12-3 UK.

STAFF 14:08 BrandonRink® B4: BJ Bailey comes in with the bases loaded and one out.

Questionall1212 14:06 Agreed. What a disgrace

ClemsonFan322 14:02 If we get run ruled then fire the whole coaching staff

STAFF 14:01 BrandonRink® B4: Sac fly RBI gets UK into double-digits. 10-3 'Cats.

STAFF 13:56 BrandonRink® B4: Another UK RBI double makes it 9-3 Wildcats. No outs yet. Bakich headed out to the mound again for a fourth pitcher of the day, LHP Justin LeGuernic.

Questionall1212 13:53 Run rule us and get it over with, geez

tigerdru93 13:52 On a positive note not too much longer till football season lol

STAFF 13:51 BrandonRink® B4: Lawrence doubles to LF and gets the UK run back. 8-3 'Cats.

STAFF 13:47 BrandonRink® Mid 4: Cannarella frustrated after a check-swing strikeout. 7-3 UK.

STAFF 13:46 BrandonRink® T4: Wild pitch brings a Clemson run and puts another in scoring position. 7-3 UK now.

STAFF 13:42 BrandonRink® T4: Clemson has runners on the corners with one out and Kentucky has a meeting at the mound. No one warming up in the bullpen.

PAWsitively AllIn 13:35 This performance is on the players, not coaching. The coaches can impact the game with certain decisions, but when it comes down to it, it’s the players that have to execute well to give them a chance in the game.



Still only the 3rd inning… now what are the PLAYERS going to do about it to give themselves a chance in the game?

STAFF 13:34 BrandonRink® End 3: McGovern ends the inning with a strikeout. 7-2 Kentucky.

STAFF 13:34 BrandonRink® B3: The second out finally comes on a caught stealing rundown.

STAFF 13:30 BrandonRink® B3: Dvorsky exits without an out recorded and a runner on 1B. LHP Jacob McGovern coming in.

STAFF 13:29 BrandonRink® B3: Kentucky two-run single and it's 7-2 UK. Still one out.

STAFF 13:27 BrandonRink® B3: Passed ball scores another Wildcat and it's 5-2 UK, runners on the corners.

STAFF 13:22 BrandonRink® Make that 56 pitches for Bell, and Bakich is taking him out. RHP Nathan Dvorsky coming in.

STAFF 13:21 BrandonRink® B3: That call doesn't go Clemson's way either and UK has two in scoring position. Bell up to 50 pitches now.

STAFF 13:17 BrandonRink® B3: UK single scores one and a review coming on a potential Wildcat out at 2B (called on the field that way). 4-2 Wildcats.

STAFF 13:13 BrandonRink® B3: Umps review the hit by pitch call and it stands. UK has two on and one out.





STAFF 13:09 BrandonRink® B3: Wild pitch scores Hage from 3B and moves UK's Bell to 2B. 3-2 Wildcats.

STAFF 13:06 BrandonRink® B3: Kentucky's Cole Hage has made it to 3B with one out by way of an errant throw from Ciufo (who tried to make a web gem of all web gems) and then a failed pickoff attempt.

STAFF 12:59 BrandonRink® Mid 3: Purify's leadoff single is spoiled with three straight Tiger outs. 2-all your score.

STAFF 12:48 BrandonRink® End 2: Bell caps a good bounce-back inning with his first strikeout. 2-all the score.

STAFF 12:43 BrandonRink® Mid 2: Tigers leave one stranded. 2-all your score still.

SocMan2® 12:37 A group of young men, coaches, parents, alums and fans on each side convinced their team is more talented, moral, hard working, and deserving than the other team. Human nature. The norm. Nothing wrong with that. Go Tigers!

STAFF 12:36 BrandonRink® The more you look at that play, if they're calling that it went out of play, UK should've had runners on 2B and 3B and not both Wildcats scoring.

STAFF 12:32 BrandonRink® E1: A combo of throwing errors on a single to left field scores two to tie things up. Throw home hit off the first runner who scored and brought another Wildcat with him as the ball went toward the Clemson dugout.

STAFF 12:27 BrandonRink® Jimmy Belanger out for his first visit of the day.

STAFF 12:26 BrandonRink® B1: UK has its first baserunner by way of a full-count hit batter with two out and Bell hits the next one to put two on now.

74TIGER 12:26 We were lucky to get by Upstate actually. I'd love to see us get hot and win the regional. Some pitching is going to need to step up for us and hitters are going have to lay off swinging at stuff in the dirt

STAFF 12:22 BrandonRink® Bell on Bell action here. Tyler Bell is back in the UK lineup after not starting Saturday after a bad foul ball off his knee in the opening at-bat Friday.

STAFF 12:16 BrandonRink® Mid 1: 2-0 Clemson.

STAFF 12:15 BrandonRink® T1: Priest's RBI grounder makes it 2-0 Tigers.

STAFF 12:15 BrandonRink® Wild pitch brings Purify home and moves the other two Tigers up. 1-0 Clemson.

STAFF 12:13 BrandonRink® UK's Harris loads the bases with one out. He had last pitched on May 15, giving up 5 ER in 4 innings to Vandy.

