NCAA Regional Live: Clemson faces elimination in Sunday action
No. 11 national seed Clemson (45-17) has its season on the line starting with a noon elimination bracket matchup against regional 3-seed Kentucky (30-25).
The Tigers have to win there and then a 6 p.m. scheduled rematch with West Virginia to force a winner-take-all with the Mountaineers for the regional on Monday (time to be announced).
Clemson is the designated visiting team in the matchup with Kentucky.
Game 5 Starting Pitchers – Kentucky RHP Nate Harris (4-2, 4.73 ERA) v. Clemson LHP Talan Bell (0-1, 3.98)
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+
Video Announcers – Lance Cormier, Eric Frede
Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
How we got here: Kentucky staved off elimination with a 7-3 win over USC Upstate Saturday afternoon. Clemson suffered a second blown save in as many days from Lucas Mahlstedt and then Mahlstedt took the loss this time after a four-run ninth from West Virginia. The Tigers loaded up the bases with two out in the bottom of the ninth but scratched across a lone run in the 9-6 defeat.
Regional schedule remaining
Game 6: West Virginia vs Game 5 Winner – 6:00 p.m.
Monday, June 2 (if necessary)
Game 7, if necessary – TBA
Follow live updates and join in on the action below:
I’m very surprised 😲
Still only the 3rd inning… now what are the PLAYERS going to do about it to give themselves a chance in the game?
