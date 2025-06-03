Clemson D-line ranked No. 1 in college football by national outlet

PFF ranked the nation's top defensive lines and placed the Tigers No. 1.

"Two projected top-10 picks in defensive tackle Peter Woods and edge defender T.J. Parker spearhead the Tigers’ defensive front. Woods is my top returning interior defender and leads all returning Power Four defensive tackles in run-defense grade (89.7) and pass-rush win rate (14.9%) since 2023. Parker is my No. 3 edge rusher and led all returning Power Four edge defenders with 12 sacks last season. He was also one of only three in that same group who earned 80.0-plus grades both as a pass-rusher and run defender," PFF's Max Chadwick writes. "Clemson also added Purdue edge defender Will Heldt via the transfer portal, and he was fourth among Big Ten edge defenders with 36 defensive stops last year. DeMonte Capehart and Stephiylan Green are also back at defensive tackle and each earned 70.0-plus PFF grades in 2024. Cade Denhoff and Jahiem Lawson provide depth at edge defender and each played over 300 snaps last season, and the Tigers also added a five-star defensive tackle in freshman Amare Adams."

No scheduled Clemson opponents made the list, but ACC peer Miami is No. 8.

PFF has already lauded the Tiger offense by unit, with Cade Klubnik as the No. 1 QB, the wide receiver room at No. 3 and the O-line as No. 10 in college football.