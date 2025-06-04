4-star in-state edge rusher receives Clemson offer

Tillman was a participant in Tuesday's session of Swinney's high school camp, and one day later, he got a coveted offer. (file photo from Tillman's X account)
Tillman was a participant in Tuesday's session of Swinney's high school camp, and one day later, he got a coveted offer. (file photo from Tillman's X account)

4-star in-state edge rusher Seth Tillman receives Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  38 minutes ago
Seth Tillman - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.32)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 256   Hometown: Rock Hill, SC (South Pointe HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#180 Overall, #20 DE, #4 SC
Rivals:
#5 SC
24/7:
#100 Overall, #6 DL, #3 SC

Clemson's latest offer is staying in-state.

2027 four-star edge rusher Seth Tillman has announced that he's received an offer from Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, adding to the list of offers sent out today.

"I’m excited to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Tillman said on X.

Tillman was a participant in Tuesday's session of Swinney's high school camp, and one day later, he got a coveted offer.

The four-star product boasts offers from South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky, and other programs.

