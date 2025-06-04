4-star in-state edge rusher receives Clemson offer

2027 four-star edge rusher Seth Tillman has announced that he's received an offer from Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, adding to the list of offers sent out today.

"I’m excited to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Tillman said on X.

Tillman was a participant in Tuesday's session of Swinney's high school camp, and one day later, he got a coveted offer.

The four-star product boasts offers from South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky, and other programs.