Clemson O-line ranked among nation's best by PFF

PFF has Clemson's OL group rated among the Top 10 in the nation (10).

"The Tigers brought back five of their six offensive linemen who played 500 snaps for them last year. Blake Miller is my No. 7 returning tackle in college football and is entering his fourth season as Clemson’s starting right tackle," PFF's Max Chadwick writes. "His 77.3 career run-blocking grade is a top-30 mark of any tackle in America over the last three seasons, and he’s coming off a career-best 76.4 pass-blocking grade in 2024 as well. On the opposite side is Tristan Leigh, who’s entering his third year as the starting left tackle for the Tigers.

"Ryan Linthicum and Walker Parks are returning starters at center and right guard. Harris Sewell will take over at left guard but has still played 982 snaps across his first two seasons."

In their top position units rankings so far, PFF has slotted the Clemson receiver group at No. 3 and the QB room at No. 5, with Cade Klubnik rated as the No. 1 signal-caller overall.