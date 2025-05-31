Cam Cannarella continues to shine the most in the postseason

CLEMSON - The Tigers were minutes removed from an enormous sigh of relief. USC Upstate had the bases juiced, and Jacob McGovern was tasked with preventing the wheels from falling off. As he kept the Tigers on course, it was time for the offense to hold their end of the bargain. Clemson had runners on first and second with zero outs, and a prime opportunity to gain some ground on the Spartans. As Cam Cannarella walked up to the plate and took his first pitch of the count, a smile graced his face. He's been asked to step up in plenty of moments like these, and often delivers. The Tigers' superstar indeed finds comfort in moments of uncertainty, basking in the responsibility to come through. His second swing in the count was another moment added to an echelon of clutch plays, sailing the ball down the left field line and tying up the game in the process. When those moments do come, all Cannarella wants to do is shine, and his star power on Friday night shone just as bright as the stadium lights that illuminate the field. "Yeah, I come up to bat," Cannarella said. "I'm trying to help the team win. I love the big moments, and when that time comes, I want to shine in that moment. I'm just happy the people got on base for me and I had the big moment for us to end the game." His night of big moments didn't end at the bottom of the fifth. Cannarella had one more in him. Entering the bottom of the eighth, the game was knotted at three, and time was running out for someone to create separation. Clemson had notched two more runs, but fans were looking for something more to feel comfortable that Friday's victory was secure. Once Cannarella's walk-up song begins to blast on the loudspeakers, Tiger fans likely take a deep breath, knowing their wishes are likely to be granted. TP Wentworth was on second, with two outs on the board. Time for another moment. Cannarella didn't put this ball in play. He sent it to the fans in centerfield, blasting his two-run homer 397 feet, and securing the game in the process. For the junior, the moment was more about doing right by the fans he's played in front of for three years, having a sense of gratitude for the postseason environment he can immerse himself in every summer. Much like the talent he possesses, Cannarella feels like Clemson fans are "once in a lifetime." "We've been here for the past three years," Cannarella said. "The fans, they're once in a lifetime. Just happy to be at Clemson. I got to play Caden Grice and Cooper Ingle my freshman year and it was a great experience. Last year, I had the opportunity to play with Alden Mathis, Jacob Hinderleider, and Jimmy Overtop. This year, we've new players, and I'm just happy to be here. The fans are the most exciting part of the tournament. Cannarella believes the fans are the most exciting part of the Clemson regional, but those in the stands may argue it's when he steps onto the plate. He gets a chance to have more big moments in the postseason tonight, facing West Virginia at 6:00 p.m. on ACC Network (ESPN+ also). Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

