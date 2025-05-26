Final Clemson NCAA Regional projections

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

The countdown is on to the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show (noon EDT/ESPN2) and the final projections are in for Clemson's bracket path. D1Baseball predicts Clemson (44-16) to land as a No. 11 national seed, hosting Alabama, Oklahoma State and USC Upstate. It is placed opposite of a potential trip to the Auburn Super Regional, who are picked to host Duke, Stetson and Fairfield. Baseball America has Erik Bakich's Tigers one short of a Top 8 national seed and opposite a potential return trip to Coastal Carolina. BA has Clemson hosting Dallas Baptist, Cincinnati, and Fairfield while naming Kansas, East Carolina, and USC Upstate potential upset bids in Conway. Clemson was announced as a regional host for the third year in a row Sunday night. It came on the heels of winning three in a row in Durham's ACC Baseball Championship but getting decimated in the final by UNC, 14-4. According to Warren Nolan, Clemson enters the selection show with a No. 9 RPI and No. 16 strength of schedule. It owns 10 wins over RPI Quadrant 1 opponents and only one Q3 loss (Stanford within an overall series win). The Tigers made a first Super Regional appearance since 2010 last season, falling in two games at home to Florida. The quest continues for a first College World Series appearance since 2010. Both tournament projections have Virginia in the first four left out. Vanderbilt is the consensus No. 1 overall seed. UNC is the lone ACC team expected to get a Top 8 national seed. Clemson national seed projections Baseball America: 9

D1Baseball: 11

