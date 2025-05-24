Live from Durham: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech ACC semifinal

We are here for a picturesque day in Durham Bulls Athletic Park, where Clemson and Georgia Tech will clash for the ACC semifinals.

This is the Tigers' second ACC semifinal appearance in three years, following their last appearance against North Carolina in 2022.

The weather is 70 degrees with nothing but blue skies painted throughout the area.

LHP Talan Bell is getting the nod for the Tigers.

Stay tuned throughout the afternoon for updates as Clemson attempts to head to the ACC Championship.