|
Live from Durham: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech ACC semifinal
Durham, N.C.
We are here for a picturesque day in Durham Bulls Athletic Park, where Clemson and Georgia Tech will clash for the ACC semifinals. This is the Tigers' second ACC semifinal appearance in three years, following their last appearance against North Carolina in 2022. The weather is 70 degrees with nothing but blue skies painted throughout the area. LHP Talan Bell is getting the nod for the Tigers. Stay tuned throughout the afternoon for updates as Clemson attempts to head to the ACC Championship.
We are here for a picturesque day in Durham Bulls Athletic Park, where Clemson and Georgia Tech will clash for the ACC semifinals.
This is the Tigers' second ACC semifinal appearance in three years, following their last appearance against North Carolina in 2022.
The weather is 70 degrees with nothing but blue skies painted throughout the area.
LHP Talan Bell is getting the nod for the Tigers.
Stay tuned throughout the afternoon for updates as Clemson attempts to head to the ACC Championship.
STAFF
14:47
STAFF
14:44
E5: TP Wentworth shuts the door on the GT offense with a diving grab in right field.
STAFF
14:34
M5: Patel goes 1-2-3, closing the T5 quickly.
Clemson 5 | Georgia Tech 4
Clemson 5 | Georgia Tech 4
STAFF
14:29
E4: Joe Allen's first K closes the fourth.
Clemson 5 | Georgia Tech 4
Clemson 5 | Georgia Tech 4
STAFF
14:24
Joe Allen will relieve Talan Bell.
STAFF
14:24
Erik Bakich is visiting the mound.
Looks like Talan Bell's day is done.
Looks like Talan Bell's day is done.
STAFF
14:23
Georgia Tech cuts into Clemson's lead with a single to right field.
Clemson 5 | Georgia Tech 4
Clemson 5 | Georgia Tech 4
H8nusc®
14:16
That pitch was never a strike or did it even start in the strike zone to be fooled.
STAFF
14:14
M4: Purify strikes out, and the Yellow Jackets keep the deficit at two.
Clemson 5 | Georgia Tech 3
Clemson 5 | Georgia Tech 3
STAFF
14:08
E3: Clemson gets a double play to close the inning, and the Tiger fans in attendance are pumped.
Clemson 5 | Georgia Tech 3
Clemson 5 | Georgia Tech 3
STAFF
14:00
M3: Jacob Jarrell's grand slam makes the difference as the Tigers secure their first lead of the day.
Clemson 5 | Georgia Tech 3
Clemson 5 | Georgia Tech 3
STAFF
13:58
Jacob Jarrell crushes a grand slam, and Clemson now leads 5-3.
STAFF
13:50
Purify is safe at second.
STAFF
13:47
Jarren Purify's single gets Clemson on the board.
The Tigers now trail 3-1.
The Tigers now trail 3-1.
STAFF
13:45
Andrew Ciufo records a double in his first AB, and it brings Clemson back to the top of the order.
STAFF
13:43
E2: Georgia Tech adds another run, holds a 3-0 lead over Clemson.
STAFF
13:41
Georgia Tech's Drew Rogers hits a solo home run.
Clemson now trails 3-0.
Clemson now trails 3-0.
STAFF
13:34
M2: Jones goes 1-2-3, keeps Clemson scoreless.
Georgia Tech 2 | Clemson 0
Georgia Tech 2 | Clemson 0
STAFF
13:27
E1: A chaotic inning for Clemson results in a two-run deficit.
Georgia Tech 2 | Clemson 0
Georgia Tech 2 | Clemson 0
STAFF
13:25
The Yellow Jackets add another run with a single to right field.
Georgia Tech 2 | Clemson 0
Georgia Tech 2 | Clemson 0
STAFF
13:24
Georgia Tech gets on the board with a fielding error.
The Yellow Jackets hold a 1-0 lead with a runner on second.
The Yellow Jackets hold a 1-0 lead with a runner on second.
SammyDub
13:15
GT pitcher licking his fingers in between just about every pitch. Worth watching b/c it is against NCAA rules to do while in contact w/ the rubber. Also, if done off the rubber, hands must be wiped. If not, umps are supposed to call a ball.
STAFF
13:12
M1: Jones strands runners on first and second.
Clemson 0 | Georgia Tech 0
Clemson 0 | Georgia Tech 0
STAFF
12:47
Georgia Tech's Brady Jones gets the nod for the Yellow Jackets on the mound.
STAFF
11:55
Is anyone in Durham for this game?
You couldn't pick a nicer day for baseball.
You couldn't pick a nicer day for baseball.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Baseball