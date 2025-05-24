Championship bound: Tigers swarm Yellow Jackets to advance to ACC title game

Durham, N.C. - Championship bound. 5-seed Clemson (44-15) is one win away from a conference title, swarming No. 1 Georgia Tech (40-17) to reach the ACC championship with a decisive 9-4 victory. This marks the Tigers' second appearance in the conference title game in three years, and they will await the winner of North Carolina and Florida State. Fielding errors cost the Tigers early, turning a potential double-play for Talan Bell into an early disaster for the Tigers. Georgia Tech would turn that into the first run of the afternoon, and the offense wasn't done there. Following the first crack into the scoreboard, the Yellow Jackets tallied another off a single to right field, sending Alex Hernandez home, putting the Tigers in an early two-run deficit. That deficit grew later in the bottom of the second, as Drew Rogers recorded a two-out solo homer to grow the Yellow Jacket lead to three. Heading into the top of the third, Clemson's offense started to find its groove. Andrew Ciufo got things rolling with a double and advanced to third off Cam Cannarella's ground out. Jarren Purify took care of the rest, rocking a single up the middle to get Ciufo home and cut into Georgia Tech's lead. Clemson's third inning success didn't stop there, as Purify stole second and the Yellow Jackets walked back-to-back hitters. The scene was set for the Tigers to secure momentum as the bases were loaded. Enter Jacob Jarrell. Jarrell crushed his rocket shot for a grand slam, putting the Tigers up by two runs to close the top of the third. SEE YA! THE GRANDEST OF SWINGS FROM @jacob_jarrell1! TIGERS LEAD!



🚀 391 ft

💨 104 mph



T3 || CU 5, GAT 3



🖥 https://t.co/I81K3q56Uq pic.twitter.com/1yrt9jwhMi — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 24, 2025 Georgia Tech found its response to Clemson's third-inning onslaught at the bottom of the fourth, with Caleb Daniel advancing to second off a wild pitch. Will Baker logged a single to right field to send Daniel home, cutting the Tigers' lead to one. The following appeared to be the turning point for the Yellow Jacket offense, logging back-to-back singles off of Joe Allen with only one out. TP Wentworth had different plans, blazing to the corner of right field to secure a double play to close the inning. Clemson would add another run to its lead, with Cam Cannarella's first hit of the day coming at the right time for the Tigers, sending Ciufo home as the seventh inning rolled on. The Tigers added more to their lead soon after, with a throwing error giving Cannarella real estate to make it a three-run advantage. The Tigers' strong afternoon on the offensive end continued, with Wentworth's RBI double sending Dominic Listi home, extending the lead to four. Bell got the starting nod on Thursday afternoon, pitching 3.2 innings, surrendering four hits, four runs, and recording three strikeouts. As the fourth inning came to a close, Joe Allen relieved the freshman, but his outing on the mound didn't last long, being pulled for Jacob McGovern. McGovern assumed command of the mound the rest of the way, pitching 4.0 innings while only surrendering one hit and striking out two batters. Clemson will face the winner of North Carolina and Florida State tomorrow at noon on ESPN2. ANOTHER DOUBLE PLAY! @TPWentworth makes the catch!



E5 || CU 5, GAT 4



🖥 https://t.co/I81K3q56Uq pic.twitter.com/eK99ssetIh — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 24, 2025 📞CALL TP WENTWORTH 877-RUNS-NOW📞 @TPWentworth extends the lead!



T8 || CU 8, GAT 4



🖥 https://t.co/I81K3q56Uq pic.twitter.com/0Zt1Zx8Mzt — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) May 24, 2025 HE DESTROYED THAT ONE 😳@ClemsonBaseball leads 9-4 as we enter the bottom of the 9th!



