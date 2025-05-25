Clemson selected as NCAA Tournament regional host

The Clemson Tigers (44-16) were one of 16 programs selected to host an NCAA regional for the Division I Baseball Championship, announced Sunday night by the NCAA. The regional begins Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Seedings, regional participants and game times will be announced Monday at noon on ESPN2. It is the 19th time since 1980 that Clemson hosts a regional and third year in a row. The Tigers will make their 47th NCAA Tournament appearance, fifth most in NCAA history. Clemson joins Arkansas as the only programs in the nation to host a regional each of the last three years. The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows: Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15) Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18) Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12) Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14) Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12) Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16) Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11) Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1) Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14) Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13) Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14) Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16) Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16) Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16) Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19) Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14) CLEMSON REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION All-session tickets for the Clemson Regional will go on sale to IPTAY members on Monday afternoon after the NCAA Selection Show. On Wednesday at 10 a.m., all-session tickets, if remaining, and single-session tickets will go on sale for all fans. Clemson University students receive free admission (standing-room-only ticket) to all Tiger games in the Clemson Regional by presenting their CUID at the student gate.