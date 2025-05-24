|
Live updates: Clemson vs. Texas super regional game three
The rubber match is here.
Clemson and Texas will battle in Austin for a spot in the Women's College World Series. Last night, Texas survived an extra-innings clash to force game three. For Clemson, a win tonight means the first appearance in the Women's College World Series in program history. Tonight's action begins at 9:00 on ESPN.
Clemson and Texas will battle in Austin for a spot in the Women's College World Series.
Last night, Texas survived an extra-innings clash to force game three.
For Clemson, a win tonight means the first appearance in the Women's College World Series in program history.
Tonight's action begins at 9:00 on ESPN.
CU67
00:00
I don’t know if it’s the game or the team but I don’t thinkI will be watching any more NCAA Softball.
johnhardyy
23:34
Great fight, never laid down. Took this team further than any other before. Future is bright!
johnhardyy
23:34
Great fight, never laid down. Took this team further than any other before. Future is bright!
STAFF
23:32
FINAL: Texas 6 | Clemson 5
The Tigers' season ends in Austin, falling one game short of a berth to the College World Series.
The Tigers' season ends in Austin, falling one game short of a berth to the College World Series.
STAFF
23:28
Julia Knowler gives Clemson life in Austin.
The two-run homer now cuts the Longhorns' lead to one.
The two-run homer now cuts the Longhorns' lead to one.
STAFF
23:19
Clemson trails 6-3, and has one final shot to mount a comeback.
Otherwise, Texas is heading to Oklahoma City.
Otherwise, Texas is heading to Oklahoma City.
STAFF
23:09
Clemson is running out of time to mount a comeback.
Texas leads 6-3 heading into the B6.
Texas leads 6-3 heading into the B6.
STAFF
23:00
McCubbin strands Texas runners on first and second.
The Tigers trail the Longhorns 6-3.
The Tigers trail the Longhorns 6-3.
STAFF
22:51
Clemson doesn't get the inning it needs, exits the T5 scoreless.
STAFF
22:44
Texas makes it a three-run lead with a groundout to first.
STAFF
22:36
Texas leads Clemson 5-3 heading into the B4.
STAFF
22:32
Maddie Moore adds another run.
Her single cuts the Texas lead to two.
Her single cuts the Texas lead to two.
STAFF
22:28
Clemson chips into the lead once again with a run off a sac fly.
The Tigers trail the Longhorns 5-2.
The Tigers trail the Longhorns 5-2.
STAFF
22:18
Clemson trails 5-1 heading into the T4.
STAFF
22:15
A wild pitch makes it a 5-1 lead for Texas.
STAFF
22:15
Texas adds another run off a sac bunt.
The Longhorns lead 4-1.
The Longhorns lead 4-1.
STAFF
22:12
Brooke McCubbin will relieve Cintron.
STAFF
22:05
M3: Clemson chips away at the Longhorns' lead, now trailing 3-1 heading into the B3.
T_I_P
22:04
clearly safe
STAFF
22:04
Maddie Moore is safe.
Clemson is on the board.
Clemson is on the board.
STAFF
22:01
Cintron brings home Maddie Moore.
Clemson is on the board for now, with this play under review.
Clemson is on the board for now, with this play under review.
STAFF
21:50
Oregon and Liberty have wrapped up.
To ESPN we go.
To ESPN we go.
thompson_creek_tiger®
21:50
Not finishing the job last night & losing in extras gave TX the momentum & also flipped probably flipped both sides mentally. Sucks...
STAFF
21:49
Clemson gets out of the inning after surrendering three runs.
The Tigers trail 3-0 entering the T3.
The Tigers trail 3-0 entering the T3.
STAFF
21:47
Texas adds another run off a Maloney single.
The Longhorns lead the Tigers 3-0.
The Longhorns lead the Tigers 3-0.
FLTiger02
21:46
Dial in ladies, lets get out of the inning giving up only 2!
STAFF
21:41
Cintron is set to relieve Basinger.
STAFF
21:41
Texas strikes first, adding two runs to the board.
The Longhorns lead the Tigers 2-0.
The Longhorns lead the Tigers 2-0.
STAFF
21:33
M2: Teagan goes 1-2-3, keeps Clemson scoreless.
STAFF
21:22
E1: Basinger strands a Texas runner on first.
Clemson 0 | Texas 0
Clemson 0 | Texas 0
tigerpaw®
21:20
And a wasted challenge.🙄
STAFF
21:15
M1: Clemson gets runners on, but exits the inning scoreless.
Clemson 0 | Texas 0
Clemson 0 | Texas 0
STAFF
21:10
Two on base early for Clemson with runners on first and second.
Cintron to bat.
Cintron to bat.
STAFF
21:05
Here's a YT livestream of it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H22ABHXkhFY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H22ABHXkhFY
STAFF
21:01
Graham Neff checking in:
https://x.com/GrahamNeff/status/1926443018195796129
https://x.com/GrahamNeff/status/1926443018195796129
tigerpaw®
20:59
Awesome planning by esecpn. 🙄
STAFF
20:59
For those who don't have ESPN+ (me in a durham hotel) I'll be tracking the score and provide updates
STAFF
20:51
Liberty and Oregon are still battling in the fifth inning on ESPN. I'd have to imagine this doesn't wrap up in 10 minutes.
Wherever they start, I'll post it here.
Wherever they start, I'll post it here.
CUnext®
20:51
We Will Win!
#GO TIGERS!!!
#GO TIGERS!!!
STAFF
20:48
The same message applies as last night.
Come hang out, chat, and roll with us for tonight's action.
History could be made. Why not be here if that happens?
Let's have an evening.
Come hang out, chat, and roll with us for tonight's action.
History could be made. Why not be here if that happens?
Let's have an evening.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Softball