Inside Matt Luke's massive recruiting weekend

Clemson's official visit weekend is here. For one position group, the list of attendees is full of talent on the offensive line. Matt Luke is set to host a bevy of prospects as Clemson looks to add more to the future of the trenches. The Tigers will welcome back several committed prospects, with Grant Wise, Chancellor Barclay, Braden Wilmes, and Adam Guthrie representing the Clemson pledges for the weekend. Luke's star power has been the subject of focus since he joined the staff, and it has already paid dividends on the recruiting trail. Looking at Brayden Jacobs, the freshman tackle has gone viral for his overwhelming stature and positive development during the spring. He will be looking to add more players like that, with one of the top linemen in the country in Darius Gray of Richmond (VA) St. Christopher's set to be on campus. Clemson has been one of his top schools for quite some time, competing with Ohio State, South Carolina, LSU, and many others for his services. Gray is one of the prospects who can change the trajectory of a class's perception, and that may be task number one for Luke. Another top prospect that should excite fans is Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County. Scruggs' first stop on his summer tour will be with the Tigers, and this weekend presents an opportunity for him to get the most out of Clemson, seeing everything that can be offered to him on a much larger scale. "I'm looking forward to seeing everything that Clemson has to offer to the full extent," Scruggs said. "I'm also excited to bond with the players, coaches, and recruits." Joining Scruggs as a highly touted four-star is Leo Delaney of Charlotte (NC) Providence Day. Delaney caught up with TigerNet to break down what this weekend will mean for him, relaying his excitement about returning to a place he holds in such high regard. "I’m really looking forward to being around the culture and the coaches, as well as being around the players and commits," Delaney said. "I think it’s gonna be an amazing weekend and I’m excited!" Delaney will also have the chance to check out campus with his teammate and fellow four-star Gordon Sellars, who committed to Clemson in April. Sellars has been hard at work on a sales pitch to Delaney, and that pursuit has been consistent since the moment the Providence Day wideout put the orange hat on his head. The final four-star prospect who has been entertaining the Tigers is South Garner's Ekene Ogboko, with Luke competing with Georgia, Notre Dame, and Florida this summer. Ogboko hails from the interior, but flashes an ability to play multiple positions within the trenches. Moving down the list, Luke will host some prospects who have recently emerged into the picture. Three-star OT Dalton Toothman of Ocean Springs (MS) Vancleave, who received an offer from Clemson in March, has emerged as a sought-after prospect with multiple suitors that have filled his calendar through the end of June. Auburn, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss have locked in visits, but Toothman's focus for his trip to Clemson will be about evaluating his fit into the program. "I’m definitely looking forward to the Clemson visit this weekend, just geting to be around the coaches and players again and soaking in the environment," Toothman said. "I want to really get a feel for how I’d fit into the program on and off the field, and what life at Clemson would be like day to day. The final uncommitted prospect comes from the interior of the line in Tampa Bay Tech's Canon Pickett. The three-star guard has followed a similar path to Toothman, who also scored an offer in March. What made Pickett's timeline fascinating was his consistent interest in Clemson, despite not receiving an offer until the spring. Luke's relationship played a key role in keeping him interested, with a trip to Florida paying dividends on that end. As Luke's loaded roster of talent sets to arrive this weekend, his star power will be put through a serious test. For Clemson's leader in the trenches, each examination comes with more evidence of his prowess on the recruiting trail, and there may be more for Luke to add to his resume as the summer truly kicks off.

