NCAA Regional Live: Clemson vs. USC Upstate
No. 11 national seed Clemson (44-16) starts action in its home NCAA Regional versus regional 4-seed USC Upstate (36-23) on Friday.
The winner of the 7:30 pm start faces West Virginia at 6 pm Saturday and the loser faces Kentucky at noon Saturday.
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, which has a 26-7 home record, had a 3-1 record in the ACC Tournament last week, advancing to the championship game.
• The Tigers are averaging 7.2 runs per game and hitting .279 with a .452 slugging percentage, .408 on-base percentage and 79 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.95 ERA, .249 opponents’ batting average and 2.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.
USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW
• USC Upstate, which has a 14-9 road record and is averaging 9.7 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Kane Sweeney.
• The Spartans won the Big South Conference Tourney with a 3-0 record. They are hitting .319 and have a 5.40 ERA and .963 fielding percentage.
• Scott Campbell is hitting .400 with 11 homers, 54 RBIs and 21 steals and Johnny Sweeney has 17 homers and 81 RBIs.
Pitching matchup: RHP Amp Phillips (SCU - 7-2, 3.58 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Titsworth (CU - 5-1, 4.26)
Broadcast: ESPN+
Video Announcers – Lance Cormier, Eric Frede
• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
Regional schedule
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser – 12:00 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser – 12:00 p.m.
Watch | Live Stats
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner – 6:00 p.m.
Monday, June 2 (if necessary)
Game 7, if necessary – TBA
We are tied at three.
Clemson 3 | USC Upstate 2
Clemson leads 3-2 heading into the B6.
Tigers 3 | Spartans 2
Clemson 2 | USC Upstate 2
Spartans 2 | Tigers 0
Titsworth's day is done. Jacob McGovern will relieve him.
Spartans 2 | Tigers 0
The Spartans lead the Tigers 1-0 heading into the T4.
Spartans 1 | Tigers 0
USC Upstate 1 | Clemson 0
Upstate 1 | Tigers 0
Clemson 0 | USC Upstate 0
