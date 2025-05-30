sports_baseball
NCAA Regional Live: Clemson vs. USC Upstate
Clemson starts its road to Omaha against USC Upstate.

NCAA Regional Live: Clemson vs. USC Upstate
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago

No. 11 national seed Clemson (44-16) starts action in its home NCAA Regional versus regional 4-seed USC Upstate (36-23) on Friday.

The winner of the 7:30 pm start faces West Virginia at 6 pm Saturday and the loser faces Kentucky at noon Saturday.

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 26-7 home record, had a 3-1 record in the ACC Tournament last week, advancing to the championship game.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.2 runs per game and hitting .279 with a .452 slugging percentage, .408 on-base percentage and 79 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.95 ERA, .249 opponents’ batting average and 2.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW

• USC Upstate, which has a 14-9 road record and is averaging 9.7 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Kane Sweeney.

• The Spartans won the Big South Conference Tourney with a 3-0 record. They are hitting .319 and have a 5.40 ERA and .963 fielding percentage.

• Scott Campbell is hitting .400 with 11 homers, 54 RBIs and 21 steals and Johnny Sweeney has 17 homers and 81 RBIs.

Pitching matchup: RHP Amp Phillips (SCU - 7-2, 3.58 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Titsworth (CU - 5-1, 4.26)

Broadcast: ESPN+

Video Announcers – Lance Cormier, Eric Frede

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

Regional schedule

Saturday, May 31

Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser – 12:00 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 1

Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser – 12:00 p.m.

Watch | Live Stats

Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, June 2 (if necessary)

Game 7, if necessary – TBA

Follow game updates and join in on the fun below.

POST A COMMENT!
STAFF
22:06
Clemson leads USC Upstate 7-3 heading into the T9.
STAFF
22:04
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1928633515551146431
STAFF
22:04
Cam Cannarella hits a 2-run bomb to CF and Clemson leads 7-3.
STAFF
22:03
Ciufo's sac bunt gives Clemson a 5-3 lead.
STAFF
22:02
Clemson now leads 4-3 off a TP Wentworth single.
STAFF
21:52
https://twitter.com/UpstateBSB/status/1928630330098860326
STAFF
21:52
Clemson and USC Upstate are knotted at three heading into the B8.
STAFF
21:48
USC Upstate records a solo homer on Mahlstedt's first pitch.

We are tied at three.
STAFF
21:45
Lucas Mahlstedt is in for McGovern.
STAFF
21:41
E7: Josh Paino strikes out to close the inning.

Clemson 3 | USC Upstate 2
STAFF
21:31
Amp Phillips departs after 6 IP/6 H/3 ER/1 BB/9 K. RHP Cooper Ellingworth in.
STAFF
21:30
Tonight's attendance at DKS is 6,046.
SammyDub
21:29
McShovern
STAFF
21:28
M7: McGovern strands a runner on first with his fifth K of the evening.

Clemson 3 | USC Upstate 2
STAFF
21:28
As of now, Cam is hitting .378 in the postseason in his career. Even more impressive, in 33 NCAAT at-bats, he has 15 RBI
STAFF
21:22
E6: TP Wentworth's flyout closes the sixth.

Clemson 3 | USC Upstate 2
SammyDub
21:14
McShovern
STAFF
21:12
M6: Griggs is caught stealing second, and Purify gets the tag.

Clemson leads 3-2 heading into the B6.
STAFF
21:03
Clemson leads USC Upstate 3-2 heading into the T6.
STAFF
21:02
https://twitter.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1928617968885207343
STAFF
21:02
Collin Priest's sac fly gives Clemson the lead.

Tigers 3 | Spartans 2
STAFF
20:58
B5: Cam Cannarella's double ties it up.

Clemson 2 | USC Upstate 2
STAFF
20:56
Nobody sent to the bullpen yet for Upstate.
STAFF
20:51
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1928614761555492950
SammyDub
20:49
McShovern
STAFF
20:48
M5: McGovern gets Clemson out of a jam with a couple of Ks.

Spartans 2 | Tigers 0
modarnel
20:43
We have no pitching, no power, strikeout a crazy number of times each game, and are awful with runners in scoring position. I am pulling hard but can someone explain how we are even ranked at this point?
STAFF
20:40
Erik Bakich is heading to the mound.

Titsworth's day is done. Jacob McGovern will relieve him.
elmers
20:38
Why do the strikeouts surprise anyone we have done this all year. We don’t make it out of this regional
STAFF
20:35
20 strikeouts in the last 14 innings in the last two games for Clemson, the ACC's leader in strikeouts.


Message was edited by: BrandonRink®
STAFF
20:32
https://x.com/MDavidHood/status/1928609631137390636
STAFF
20:31
E4: Phillips strands two runners, keeps Clemson scoreless.

Spartans 2 | Tigers 0
Ok Tigers! Wake the F up
STAFF
20:21
M4: Titsworth gives up another run, but keeps the deficit at two.

Spartans 2 | Tigers 0
STAFF
20:20
T4: USC Upstate adds another run.

Spartans 2 | Tigers 0
So much for an easy game
STAFF
20:11
E3: Phillips strands Ciufo on second.

The Spartans lead the Tigers 1-0 heading into the T4.
STAFF
20:04
M3: Titsworth strands a runner on third off a groundout to 2B.

Spartans 1 | Tigers 0
STAFF
19:57
E2: Phillips shoves his way to a 1-2-3 inning.

USC Upstate 1 | Clemson 0
STAFF
19:51
Titsworth is living in the strike zone. 77.3% of his 22 pitches strikes in two innings.
STAFF
19:51
M2: Titsworth strands a runner on first, surrenders opening run to send it to the B2.

USC Upstate 1 | Clemson 0
STAFF
19:48
https://twitter.com/UpstateBSB/status/1928599398256198035
STAFF
19:45
T2: USC Upstate draws first blood with a homer to right center.

Upstate 1 | Tigers 0
Bs strike 3 call there.
STAFF
19:43
https://x.com/TigerCommenter/status/1928598012940492937
STAFF
19:43
E1: Amp Phillips strands Purify on third.

Clemson 0 | USC Upstate 0
STAFF
19:42
https://x.com/gray_mann21/status/1928597740860133876
STAFF
19:35
A double play ends the T1 quickly.

Clemson 0 | USC Upstate 0
STAFF
19:28
Meanwhile, in Auburn.

https://x.com/NCStateBaseball/status/1928593392155414736
POST A COMMENT!
Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
NCAA Regional Live: Clemson vs. USC Upstate
NCAA Regional Live: Clemson vs. USC Upstate
Inside Matt Luke's massive recruiting weekend
Inside Matt Luke's massive recruiting weekend
WATCH: First in-depth interviews with Clemson freshman mid-year enrollees
WATCH: First in-depth interviews with Clemson freshman mid-year enrollees
search
Top Clemson News of the Week