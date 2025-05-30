NCAA Regional Live: Clemson vs. USC Upstate

The winner of the 7:30 pm start faces West Virginia at 6 pm Saturday and the loser faces Kentucky at noon Saturday.

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 26-7 home record, had a 3-1 record in the ACC Tournament last week, advancing to the championship game.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.2 runs per game and hitting .279 with a .452 slugging percentage, .408 on-base percentage and 79 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.95 ERA, .249 opponents’ batting average and 2.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW

• USC Upstate, which has a 14-9 road record and is averaging 9.7 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Kane Sweeney.

• The Spartans won the Big South Conference Tourney with a 3-0 record. They are hitting .319 and have a 5.40 ERA and .963 fielding percentage.

• Scott Campbell is hitting .400 with 11 homers, 54 RBIs and 21 steals and Johnny Sweeney has 17 homers and 81 RBIs.

Pitching matchup: RHP Amp Phillips (SCU - 7-2, 3.58 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Titsworth (CU - 5-1, 4.26)

Broadcast: ESPN+

Video Announcers – Lance Cormier, Eric Frede

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

Regional schedule

Saturday, May 31

Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser – 12:00 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 1

Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser – 12:00 p.m.

Watch | Live Stats

Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, June 2 (if necessary)

Game 7, if necessary – TBA

Follow game updates and join in on the fun below.