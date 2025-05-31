NCAA Regional Live: Clemson vs. West Virginia

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

No. 11 national seed Clemson (45-16) continues home NCAA Regional action in the winner’s bracket matchup with West Virginia (42-14) on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Tigers were one of 12 regional 1-seeds to make the winner’s bracket round Saturday and look to start 2-0 in regional action for a second consecutive season. Starting Pitchers – RHP Jack Kartsonas (WVU - 6-3, 2.90 ERA) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 9-1, 4.05) Broadcast: ACCN/ESPN+ Video Announcers – Lance Cormier, Eric Frede Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com How we got here: The Mountaineers walked it off versus 3-seed Kentucky, 4-3, with WVU using two pitchers to scatter five hits over the nine innings. Armani Guzman hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to clinch the win, completing a comeback from down 3-0 after four. Clemson trailed early Friday to regional 4-seed USC Upstate and could’ve by more if not for lefty reliever Jacob McGovern navigating a bases-loaded and no-out situation in the fifth to strand all the runners. After blowing the save opportunity in the eighth with a solo homer surrendered, Lucas Mahlstedt was able to protect the four-run lead provided in the bottom of the eighth to a 7-3 Clemson win. Cam Cannarella totaled three hits and four RBIs, including two on a homer to center in the eighth. Kentucky topped USC Upstate 7-3 to eliminate the Spartans on Saturday afternoon. Regional schedule Sunday, June 1 Game 5: Kentucky vs Clemson or West Virginia – 12:00 p.m. Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner – 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 2 (if necessary) Game 7, if necessary – TBA Follow live updates and join in on the action below:

STAFF 16:48 BrandonRink® Key lineup moves from the post earlier are a hot-hitting Listi moving back up the order to 3. Paino moves down to 8. Same starting crew overall position-wise.





Message was edited by: BrandonRink®



Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!