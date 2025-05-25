Live at Durham: Clemson vs. North Carolina ACC Championship

Clemson and North Carolina will battle for the ACC title starting at noon on ESPN2.

For the Tigers, they can bring home the conference crown for the second time in three years, and perhaps enter the conversation for a national seed with it.

Seats are draped with ACC Championship rally towels, and the sun is beaming past the clouds as this championship atmosphere is rounding into form.

Starting pitchers:

LHP B.J. Bailey (CU) vs. RHP Ryan Lynch (UNC)

Stay tuned for updates throughout the afternoon.