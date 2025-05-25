The bleeding continues in the fifth for Clemson.
The Tigers trail 12-0.
|
Live at Durham: Clemson vs. North Carolina ACC Championship
Durham, N.C. - Championship Sunday is here.
Clemson and North Carolina will battle for the ACC title starting at noon on ESPN2. For the Tigers, they can bring home the conference crown for the second time in three years, and perhaps enter the conversation for a national seed with it. Seats are draped with ACC Championship rally towels, and the sun is beaming past the clouds as this championship atmosphere is rounding into form. Starting pitchers: LHP B.J. Bailey (CU) vs. RHP Ryan Lynch (UNC) Stay tuned for updates throughout the afternoon.
Clemson and North Carolina will battle for the ACC title starting at noon on ESPN2.
For the Tigers, they can bring home the conference crown for the second time in three years, and perhaps enter the conversation for a national seed with it.
Seats are draped with ACC Championship rally towels, and the sun is beaming past the clouds as this championship atmosphere is rounding into form.
Starting pitchers:
LHP B.J. Bailey (CU) vs. RHP Ryan Lynch (UNC)
Stay tuned for updates throughout the afternoon.
STAFF
14:00
STAFF
13:49
The hits keep coming for the Tigers, now trailing 8-0 with the Tar Heel crowd loving every second of it.
STAFF
13:47
Clemson now trails 6-0, with Hudson Lee assuming command on the mound.
STAFF
13:36
M5: Clemson produces its fifth straight scoreless inning.
UNC 4 | Clemson 0
UNC 4 | Clemson 0
STAFF
13:30
E4: Dvorsky logs a 1-2-3 inning, and keeps the Tigers' deficit at four.
STAFF
13:22
M4: Clemson has the bases loaded with zero out, but will exit the inning scoreless.
UNC 4 | Clemson 0
UNC 4 | Clemson 0
STAFF
13:17
Jacob Jarrell strikes out.
Everyone in the press box was assuming another grand slam was in order, but not this time.
Everyone in the press box was assuming another grand slam was in order, but not this time.
STAFF
13:10
Clemson's first hit of the day comes courtesy of Collin Priest.
STAFF
13:07
E3: A pair of hits leads to another North Carolina run, extending its lead to four.
UNC 4 | Clemson 0
UNC 4 | Clemson 0
STAFF
13:03
North Carolina adds another run off a single to left center.
Clemson trails 4-0 at the B3.
Clemson trails 4-0 at the B3.
STAFF
12:58
M3: Lynch records his fifth K of the day, stranding Cannarella on first.
UNC 3 | Clemson 0
UNC 3 | Clemson 0
STAFF
12:48
E2: North Carolina adds some cushion to its lead to close the second.
UNC 3 | Clemson 0
UNC 3 | Clemson 0
STAFF
12:47
A single through LF adds to UNC's lead.
North Carolina 3 | Clemson 0
North Carolina 3 | Clemson 0
STAFF
12:46
North Carolina adds another run off a sac fly.
UNC 2 | Clemson 0
UNC 2 | Clemson 0
jeffro74
12:45
Ballgame. We needed 3 or 4 out of Bailey. We simply do not have a #3 starter. With Darden hurt. I think we are still good enough to win on tbe road in a super though. But anything more than 3 games and we don't have the pitching. We must sweep our regional next weekend.. A 4th game would be very difficult
STAFF
12:43
Bailey's day is done.
Dvorsky will look to get Clemson out of a jam.
Dvorsky will look to get Clemson out of a jam.
STAFF
12:41
Nathan Dvorsky is warming up in the pen.
STAFF
12:40
Bailey hits another after a quick mound visit from Belanger.
We shall see how tight his leash gets with two on for UNC.
We shall see how tight his leash gets with two on for UNC.
STAFF
12:36
Madera is ruled out.
STAFF
12:34
M2: Lynch goes 1-2-3, quickly putting Bailey back on the mound.
UNC 1 | Clemson 0
UNC 1 | Clemson 0
STAFF
12:29
Clemson trails UNC 1-0 entering the T2.
SammyDub
12:27
What a poor play from Cam. Middle school type stuff. That's a routine catch for Listi.
STAFF
12:26
North Carolina strikes first with a double to left field, taking advantage of Clemson's error that could've closed the inning.
UNC 1 | Clemson 0
UNC 1 | Clemson 0
STAFF
12:13
M1: Paino strikes out, stranding Cannarella on first.
Clemson 0 | UNC 0
Clemson 0 | UNC 0
STAFF
12:04
I can do some digging for ya!
STAFF
12:03
Weather: 72 degrees; Mostly sunny
Umpires:
HP:Greg Street
1B:Jeff Gosney
2B:Linus Baker
3B:Brian Miller
Umpires:
HP:Greg Street
1B:Jeff Gosney
2B:Linus Baker
3B:Brian Miller
Clemgalalways®
12:00
Thanks as always Grayson.
Any status on Darden, Gillen , LeGuernic.
GraysonMann®
Any status on Darden, Gillen , LeGuernic.
GraysonMann®
Valley Boy
11:52
Getting unexpected good performances by pitchers in tournaments is what often determines who wins and who loses. It is hugely important to get good looks from the beginning and force Carolina to go deep into their bullpen. Go Tigers, bring another championship home.
kctigs81®
11:33
Thanks for the graphic on pitches/innings thrown be each pitcher. Hoping Bailey has a good outing, last few have been rough. May today be his day.
STAFF
11:03
Setting the scene:
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1926648984782753944
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1926648984782753944
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Baseball