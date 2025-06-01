4-star instate RB announces Clemson offer

Clemson's offers for the 2027 class continue to trickle out. This time, it comes on the offensive side. Four-star running back David Segarra of Duncan (SC) Brynes has announced an offer from the Tigers, making it the fifth public offer of this cycle. Segarra has received offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, and several other top programs. He will be on campus on June 4 for Dabo Swinney's high school camp. Extremely Proud and grateful to have had the opportunity to speak with Coach @CJSPILLER and receive an offer from @ClemsonFB ! Look forward to being on campus June 4! pic.twitter.com/1YNZbnPBv1 — David Segarra III (@Tr3Segarra) June 2, 2025

