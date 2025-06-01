4-star instate RB announces Clemson offer

Four-star running back David Segarra reported a Clemson offer.
4-star instate RB David Segarra announces Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago
David Segarra - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.30)

Height: 5-9   Weight: 197   Hometown: Duncan, SC (Byrnes HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#216 Overall, #18 RB, #3 SC
24/7:
#202 Overall, #13 RB, #7 SC

Clemson's offers for the 2027 class continue to trickle out.

This time, it comes on the offensive side.

Four-star running back David Segarra of Duncan (SC) Brynes has announced an offer from the Tigers, making it the fifth public offer of this cycle.

Segarra has received offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, and several other top programs. He will be on campus on June 4 for Dabo Swinney's high school camp.

