Clemson debuts outside Top 10 in ESPN preseason outlook

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

ESPN released its first Football Power Index on Tuesday, which has Clemson outside of the Top 10 and not as the ACC's top team. The Tigers are ranked No. 11, trailing No. 9 Miami, with Texas ranked No. 1, followed by Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Penn State in the Top 5. The FPI odds still give Clemson the seventh-best College Football Playoff chance, at 47.3% and the seventh-best national title chance as well (3.8%). Texas (83.9), Georgia (78.6) and Ohio State (70.6) are given a 70% or better chance to make the CFP. ESPN's Mark Schlabach says that the FPI is undervaluing Clemson. "I think you can argue that Clemson is one of the two best teams in the FBS entering the season (along with Penn State), and it's certainly one of the best 10, so it's surprising to see them in at No. 11," Schlabach said. "In our colleague Jordan Reid's initial 2026 NFL mock draft, he had four Tigers going in the first round, including quarterback Cade Klubnik at No. 1. Three seasons ago, Clemson fans wondered whether Klubnik was the right guy for the job, now he's considered one of the most polished passers in the sport, after throwing for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. The Tigers have the best defensive line in the FBS, and Reid had tackle Peter Woods and edge rusher T.J. Parker going in the top 10, as well. The Tigers open the season against LSU at home and play at South Carolina in the finale, but I can't see many ACC teams beating them." The Tigers are picked to have the nation's No. 8 offense and No. 15 defense. Losing Heisman finalist Cam Ward and gaining Georgia transfer Carson Beck, Miami is projected to have the No. 4 offense. "I'm having a hard time with Miami all the way up at No. 9," ESPN's Paolo Uggetti said. "I can see the case for it: They have a solid core of players returning throughout the roster and head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff were transfer portal merchants this offseason, bringing in several offensive weapons such as wideouts CJ Daniels (LSU), Keelan Marion (BYU) and Tony Johnson (Cincinnati) as well as some much needed help in the secondary via cornerback Xavier Lucas (Wisconsin) and safety Zechariah Poyser (Jacksonville State). Of course, the crux of the hype surrounding the Hurricanes hinges on their biggest portal addition, quarterback Carson Beck. After losing Cameron Ward to the draft, Cristobal & Co. are banking on Beck (who is coming off surgery for a torn UCL in his right elbow) to be the guy who was supposed to lead Georgia to a national title. Count me among the skeptics." Clemson finished No. 14 in the FPI last year, sandwiched in between 2024 opponents with SMU at No. 13 and South Carolina at No. 15. Clemson opponents by FPI LSU - No. 12 (17.1 rating)

South Carolina - No. 15 (14.7)

SMU - No. 20 (12.1)

Georgia Tech - No. 28 (8.6)

Louisville - No. 41 (6)

Florida State - No. 48 (4.2)

Boston College - No. 50 (4.1)

North Carolina - No. 51 (4)

Duke - No. 54 (3.5)

Syracuse - No. 63 (1.2)

Troy - No. 95 (-7.2)

