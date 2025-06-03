What Max Brown's commitment means for Clemson

Clemson's keeping it in the family. On Tuesday evening, 2027 four-star linebacker Max Brown announced he was committing to Clemson, not waiting long after his offer to pull the trigger. Currently, his older brother is a rising star for Clemson's defense, with the siblings growing up Tiger fans, going to camps and games for as long as they can remember. In a conversation with TigerNet on Sunday, Brown revealed this was it for his recruitment, and what he needed was that offer from Clemson to officially seal the deal. The Tigers have been the team to beat, but that hasn't been without other programs trying to sway the Jefferson linebacker in the other direction. Ohio State, most notably, was making sales pitches to Brown very recently in an attempt to convince the four-star product to take a different route. Other programs like Tennessee, Michigan, and Notre Dame threw their hats into the ring, but never truly had a shot. For Brown, it was very simple: he wanted Dabo Swinney to be his head coach, and he wanted to be coached by Ben Boulware. "But it's just like a dream come true," Brown told TigerNet on Sunday. "Just watching Clemson growing up, those two national championship teams, and all the other consistently good teams, and just watching Dabo and knowing that he has the opportunity to be my coach soon. And then knowing Coach Boulware and how prestigious he is in Clemson, and knowing that having somebody who's been there, done that, and won a national championship is going to be able to coach me at the same school that he played and won a national championship at. It's just a great feeling." The sentimental tie to the school has always been tough to beat for other schools, but it never stopped them from trying. Why should they? Just like his brother, Brown is a special talent for the position, but in many ways, is a much different player than his older sibling. When looking at his film, Brown is clearly a football junkie. There's a very instinctual approach to the game, one that always finds Brown in the right place at the right time. Pair that with great technique as a tackler, and you have a special and, more importantly, consistent player on a down-to-down basis. While this may be perceived as a layup for Clemson, in a world where dollar signs can change everything in one phone call, this is still considered a significant win for the Tigers. This is where Brown wanted to be, and Swinney and the staff wasted no time in ensuring this was a quick and easy process.

