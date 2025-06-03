SEC pitcher commits as transfer to Clemson

Right-handed pitcher Ariston Veasey announced a transfer commitment to Clemson after spending two seasons with Alabama.

Veasey played three total games for the Crimson Tide, including an appearance on the mound that led to closing an 11-1 win over Jacksonville State on March 4th.

Veasey has two years of eligibility remaining.

Alabama bio

2025

A power right-hander with three career games on the mound for the Crimson Tide

Struck out the side in his only inning to close Alabama’s 11-1 win over Jacksonville State on March 4

2024

A two-way player who entered in one game on the mound for the Crimson Tide

Made his Alabama debut against Samford on April 23, issuing two walks before exiting

Prep Highlights

Attended Starr's Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga.

Reclassified during fall of his senior year and arrived on-campus in January 2024.

A do-it-all player who can pitch, catch and play in the field

The third-ranked outfielder and 10th-rated recruit at any position in Georgia by Perfect Game USA

Also listed as PG's No. 17 outfielder and the No. 87 prospect in the country

Prep Baseball Report's third-ranked catcher and the No. 12 recruit in his home state

The No. 8 catcher nationally and No. 128 recruit overall by PBR

Invited to the MLB States Play event in Scottsdale, Ariz., during the fall of his senior season to represent Georgia

Earned a spot in the USA Baseball 16U/17U National Team Development Program

Helped Starr's Mill to the AAAAA state semifinals in 2023