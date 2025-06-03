SEC pitcher commits as transfer to Clemson

|
SEC pitcher Ariston Veasey commits as transfer to Clemson
Erik Bakich's first portal acquisition is here.
Right-handed pitcher Ariston Veasey announced a transfer commitment to Clemson after spending two seasons with Alabama. Veasey played three total games for the Crimson Tide, including an appearance on the mound that led to closing an 11-1 win over Jacksonville State on March 4th. Veasey has two years of eligibility remaining. Alabama bio 2025 A power right-hander with three career games on the mound for the Crimson Tide Struck out the side in his only inning to close Alabama’s 11-1 win over Jacksonville State on March 4 2024 A two-way player who entered in one game on the mound for the Crimson Tide Made his Alabama debut against Samford on April 23, issuing two walks before exiting Prep Highlights Attended Starr's Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. Reclassified during fall of his senior year and arrived on-campus in January 2024. A do-it-all player who can pitch, catch and play in the field The third-ranked outfielder and 10th-rated recruit at any position in Georgia by Perfect Game USA Also listed as PG's No. 17 outfielder and the No. 87 prospect in the country Prep Baseball Report's third-ranked catcher and the No. 12 recruit in his home state The No. 8 catcher nationally and No. 128 recruit overall by PBR Invited to the MLB States Play event in Scottsdale, Ariz., during the fall of his senior season to represent Georgia Earned a spot in the USA Baseball 16U/17U National Team Development Program Helped Starr's Mill to the AAAAA state semifinals in 2023 Committed!!! Go tigers @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/gdhw6Ie6Qj Grateful for my time at Alabama. I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left.
6’1 RHP
Fastball 94-97 T98.5
IVB: 21.4 (avg) Rel Height: 5’7 Ext: 6’3
Sweeper 81-84
IVB: -7 HZB: -17
Changeup (new) 83-86
IVB: -4 HZB: 10 RPM: 600 pic.twitter.com/EJ1d2ISlvt
Committed!!! Go tigers @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/gdhw6Ie6Qj— Ariston Veasey (@AristonVeasey) June 3, 2025
Grateful for my time at Alabama. I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left.
