Clemson OF enters transfer portal

Clemson OF Tristan Bissetta enters transfer portal

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Redshirt junior outfielder Tristan Bissetta announced his entry into the transfer portal on Wednesday. "Thank you Clemson University and the baseball program for everything over the years," Bissetta said. Bissetta hit .227 this season with three homers and 16 RBIs before a late-season injury limited him to 31 games total. Clemson bio going into 2025 Outfielder who has good power … one of the strongest players on the team … became the primary starter in left field during the second half of the 2024 season … three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member … a career .286 hitter with a .487 slugging percentage and .387 on-base percentage in 56 games (39 starts) over two active seasons … has eight doubles, a triple, seven homers, 35 RBIs, 29 runs, 23 walks, three hit-by-pitches and three steals. 2024: Won the team’s Most Improved Award … All-ACC Academic selection … ACC Academic Honor Roll member … hit .298 with 29 runs, seven doubles, a triple, seven homers, 34 RBIs, a .511 slugging percentage, .401 on-base percentage, 22 walks, three hit-by-pitches and three steals in 44 games (36 starts, including 22 in left field, eight as the DH and six in right field) … hit .375 with runners on base and .450 with runners in scoring position … hit .308 with four homers, three doubles, 20 RBIs and 17 runs in 24 ACC regular-season games (19 starts) … hit .333 with three homers, six doubles, 15 RBIs, 17 runs, a .451 on-base percentage and a steal in 25 home games (20 starts) … had 12 multiple-hit games … Clemson Regional All-Tournament selection by going 3-for-11 (.273) with two doubles, an RBI, two runs and three walks in three games … went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs against UNC Greensboro on March 9; was his first start of the season and his first career homers … went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a walk against Manhattan on March 12 … hit a grand slam at No. 3 Duke on March 16 … went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, two runs and a walk at Louisville on April 26 … went 2-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs at Louisville on April 28 … went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI, run and walk against Georgia Tech on May 5 … hit a two-run homer at No. 12 Wake Forest on May 11 … hit a three-run homer at No. 12 Wake Forest on May 12 … went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs, a run and steal against Boston College on May 17 … went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run against Louisville in the ACC Tournament on May 24 … went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, run and walk against High Point in the Clemson Regional on May 31; hit the walkoff single in the ninth inning … went 1-for-3 with a homer and walk against No. 13 Florida in the Clemson Super Regional on June 8 … played for Bourne in the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer, when he hit .267 with a double, a team-high four homers, 11 RBIs, nine runs, a .556 slugging percentage, .468 on-base percentage and a steal in 16 games; helped Bourne to the championship series; third in the league in slugging percentage and on-base percentage (minimum 45 at-bats). 2023: ACC Academic Honor Roll member … hit .154 with a double, RBI, .231 slugging percentage, .214 on-base percentage and walk in 12 games (three starts, including two in right field and one as the DH) … hit a pinch-hit single at Georgia Tech on March 25; was his first career hit … played for Lexington County in the Coastal Plain League in the summer, when he hit .095 with a run. 2022: Redshirted … ACC Academic Honor Roll member … No. 109 freshman in the ACC in the preseason by Perfect Game … played for Charlottesville in the Valley League in the summer, when he hit .185 with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs, three runs and two steals in nine games, then played for Lexington County in the Coastal Plain League, where he hit .254 with a team-tying-high five homers, three doubles, 10 RBIs, 18 runs and three steals in 24 games. Before Clemson: North-South All-Star Game selection … region player-of-the-year as a senior … Greenville News Male Athlete-of-the-Year as a senior … hit 10 home runs in 29 games as a senior … lettered six times in swimming and three times in baseball at J.L. Mann High School, where he was coached by Brian Simpson. Personal: His father, Jack, played basketball at SUNY Potsdam … graduated May 9, 2024 with a degree in financial management in only three years … born Tristan Albert Bissetta on May 27, 2003 in Greenville, S.C. Thank you Clemson Family! pic.twitter.com/ZSmYb6Kqni — Tristan Bissetta (@TristanBissetta) June 4, 2025

