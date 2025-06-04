Carter Jones has been to campus multiple times now.
Four-star VA OT Carter Jones announces Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago
Carter Jones - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.44)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 280   Hometown: Poquoson, VA (Poquoson HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#30 OT, #4 VA
Rivals:
#OT Overall, #5 VA
24/7:
#215 Overall, #25 OT, #3 VA

Matt Luke's big board continues to add talent.

2027 four-star OT Carter Jones of Poquoson (VA) has announced that Clemson has extended him an offer. Jones was one of the top overall performers for Wednesday's one day session of Dabo Swinney's high school camp.

The Virginia native has been to Clemson several times, and has expressed his enthusiasm towards his relationship with the program. The Tigers took it a step further today with the offer.

He also holds offers from Auburn, Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina, and other top programs.

