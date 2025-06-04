|
Four-star VA OT Carter Jones announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-6 Weight: 280 Hometown: Poquoson, VA (Poquoson HS) Class: 2027
Matt Luke's big board continues to add talent.
2027 four-star OT Carter Jones of Poquoson (VA) has announced that Clemson has extended him an offer. Jones was one of the top overall performers for Wednesday's one day session of Dabo Swinney's high school camp.
The Virginia native has been to Clemson several times, and has expressed his enthusiasm towards his relationship with the program. The Tigers took it a step further today with the offer.
He also holds offers from Auburn, Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina, and other top programs.
IM EXTREMELY BLESSED to announce that after an incredible conversation with coach Swinney and @CoachMattLuke I have received an offer from @ClemsonFB!! 🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/MfK34Ir99v— Carter Jones (@carterjonesfb) June 4, 2025
|
