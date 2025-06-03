Swinney camp insider: Pair of QBs impress, standout RB + Ian Schieffelin coaching

CLEMSON - The sun shone over Clemson's football facilities, with a warm summer morning welcoming hundreds of campers to its grounds. Once Dabo Swinney grabbed the microphone, one thing was sure: camp is in session. Swinney began the camp with his speech about the purpose of the camp, saying, “This is not a combine. I know a lot of you go to other places, and they measure you and time you, and you run drills. We play football here. This is about you getting better. The goal here is that when you leave, you will be a better football player. Whether you are a 5-star guy or a 1-star guy. This is a football camp.” Over the next several days, TigerNet will have an inside look at the scope of Swinney's high school camp, with the first high school session already completed this morning. We have plenty to dive into. Here's what we learned. *Before we get into the campers that stood out, we had our first appearance from Ian Schieffelin on the practice field. The assumption was that first look would have to wait until July, but the former basketball star was out with the tight ends bright and early on Tuesday morning. It isn't hard to find him, with his towering stature set to be a defining trait for the length of his football career. When most of the players show up to help with coaching, like Cade Klubnik or Sammy Brown, they are the masters of their trade. For Schieffelin, he might as well have a white shirt on, learning right with them. Kyle Richardson would give a few pointers to his campers, and Schieffelin would instinctively practice his release or intently listen to whatever was being said. This is also another significant indication of how seriously Schieffelin is taking this, taking each instruction as gospel, and soaking up this experience to the fullest extent possible. Ian Schieffelin working with the TE group at the HS camp. He's learning as well as coaching pic.twitter.com/NrZ9T6Kv8w — David Hood (@MDavidHood) June 3, 2025 *Moving to recruits, one of the more impressive campers came from the running backs, with 2027 four-star RB Jerry Beard of Bogart (GA) Prince Avenue Christian being the immediate standout of the group, and CJ Spiller knew it quickly. When evaluating a footwork drills, Spiller closely eyed the four-star tailback, with Beard's burst and footwork being significantly advanced. There's a reason he already boasts offers from Alabama, Florida State, and recently, he took home Rivals' MVP award at an Atlanta camp. Clemson has already handed out one offer at tailback, but don't be shocked if Beard isn't too far behind from receiving one of his own. *There were plenty of quarterbacks on hand for the opening session who made an immediate impression. Walking back inside for the tail end of the individual drills, plenty of signal callers caught our attention. First, we will start with QB Joel Morris of Riverview (FL), who quickly caught the attention of Garrett Riley, pairing him with 2027 QB Ben Musser of Bogart (GA) and 2028 QB Austan Cristiaan of Fort Myers (FL). The trio quickly stood out among the group of quarterbacks with Tajh Boyd and Cade Klubnik, who were closely following the group. Another signal caller of the 2027 class is Myles McDonald of Tampa (FL), who was boasting a green arm sleeve to help his coach identify him among the crowd. All the coaches need to see is the release of his throws, and he will be tough to forget. When he was paired with receivers for routes on air, he sailed a ball down the sideline with a perfect arc, coming down in stride for his wideout to secure. His coach told me he recently scored an offer from Georgia State, and that may be the first of many. Clemson assistant basketball coach (and former player) Terrell McIntyre was in the building watching his son Emory, an eighth grader at RC Edwards, work out with the quarterbacks. *Another former Clemson player, Chris Chancellor (PT to those who know him) walked through to watch his son PJ, who is a Class of 2027 defensive back at nearby Daniel. PJ has six offers to date - Delaware, Central Michigan, West Georgia, Tuskegee, Howard, and ETSU – but has a skill set to get even better. Bigger offers will come as he makes the camp circuit. As for dad (Chris), he is now a detective with the City of Clemson Police Department. *It’s always fun to watch the current players coach, a spot they were in just a year or two or three ago. There are some that stand out, and we were impressed watching Tristan Smith working with the wide receivers. Smith was working in a group with Clay Swinney and Drew Swinney, and he really leaned into what he was doing. He looked like he was thoroughly enjoying the interactions with the high school players. *Former Clemson receiver Artavis Scott was another notable addition to the coaches. Of course, Scott (who played at Clemson from 2014-16 and then spent time in the NFL and CFL), was on staff at Clemson until a few years ago. He is now the wide receivers coach at Howard. *David Hood contributed to this report*

